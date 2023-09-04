South Wales Small Business Annual Conference Confirmed 2023

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Wales is delighted to announce that the third annual small business south Wales conference will take place in the Village Hotel, in Cardiff on Thursday 26th October.

Sponsored by NatWest Cymru, the event will bring together a fantastic lineup of speakers to give small businesses the skills they need to survive – and thrive.

Hosted by esteemed broadcaster Sian Lloyd, this unmissable event will bring together business leaders and tackle topics like mental toughness, business continuity, customer experience, along with useful insights to help attending SMEs grow their digital marketing skills.

The conference will feature business support trade stands and abundant networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with like-minded professionals and explore potential collaborations.

The speaker line-up includes renowned author and inspirational professional speaker and trainer, Lianne Weaver, and director of Insight6 customer experience expert Mel Evans. Alongside our exceptional speakers and exhibition stands, businesses will have the opportunity to connected with freelancers and emerging startups – as participants from the University of South Wales’ Developing Entrepreneurial Women Programme will be in attendance.

Rob Basini, Development Manager for FSB in South Wales, said,

‘We are looking forward to welcoming businesses to what will be a fantastic opportunity to make new connections and sharpen their skills. We’d especially like to thank our headline sponsor, NatWest Cymru, for continuing to recognise the role small businesses play, and supporting the event. We would strongly recommend that businesses book early to avoid missing out.’

Lunch will be provided, with refreshments throughout the day. Early bookings can be made, here.