South Wales Housing Associations Announce New Partnership

Cadwyn Housing Association and Newydd Housing Association have announced a proposal to start working together within the same Group.

At the end of January 2024, both housing associations met and agreed to start the process of including Cadwyn as a new member of the Newydd Group.

If this proposal goes ahead, Cadwyn will continue operating as its own legal entity but will become a subsidiary of Newydd Group, hopefully to take effect by autumn 2024.

David Hayhoe, Interim Chief Executive of Cadwyn Housing Association said,

“Moving to become a member of the Newydd Group will increase the financial resilience of both organisations and enhance our ability to carry on providing high quality affordable homes and renewing our current properties, despite the challenging external environment. We must emphasise that the interests of our tenants continue to be our top priority. We have started consulting with tenants to address any issues or questions they may have.”

Jason Wroe, Chief Executive of Newydd said,