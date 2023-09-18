South Caernarfon Creameries Appoints First Female Board Member

Welsh dairy co-operative, South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) has announced the appointment of a new member of their Board.

Malan Hughes, who was born and raised at the family’s 500-acre dairy family farm near Pwllheli, will be the first woman to join the Board since the formation of SCC in 1938.

Malan is a key member of the Veterinary team at Milfeddygon Deufor. Her background gave her a love of animals and the countryside from a very early age and she was determined on becoming a vet even before she left primary school. In 2016, that long-held dream came true when Malan graduated with a Post Graduate Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice from Liverpool University. She continues to study part-time to gain a post-grad certificate in small animal veterinary.

Malan follows in the footsteps of her grandfather and father who also served as Board members.

Soon to set up home just half a mile from the creamery, Malan is looking forward to her role on the Board,

“The creamery has been very important to us as a family and I’m very grateful for this opportunity. I look forward to contributing towards the ongoing success and growth whilst ensuring the cooperative element of the creamery is recognised and strengthened. “I’m eager to meet the producers and staff that I don’t know yet and I hope that all members are happy to have me represent them.”

Malan Hughes will replace Gareth Jenkins who retires from the Board following 28 years of service.

Gareth Jenkins of Tanllyn Farm, Pencaenewydd, was appointed back in July 1995 and at a later date he was appointed Vice-Chair for a period.

Commenting following the appointment, SCC Managing Director, Alan Wyn Jones said,