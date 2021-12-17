Sony UK TEC Crowned Make UK Awards Regional Finalists

Following this years’ first in-person Make UK Manufacturing Awards since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Sony UK Technology Centre (UK TEC) celebrate regional wins from two of its dedicated apprentices, as well as for the facility itself.

The 2021 awards which took place in November 2021, were aimed at highlighting the resilience, determination, and ingenuity of the UK’s manufacturing community within which, UK TEC remain committed to nurturing undeniable talent.

At the awards and regional dinner held at the Celtic Manor Hotel, Sony UK TEC celebrated the successes of 2nd-year Software Engineer Apprentice, Scott Roberts, who was crowned winner in the Rising Star category, and 4th year Product Support Engineer Thomas Davies, who scooped the Endeavor award. The Pencoed facility was also named winner of the Developing Future Talent and Innovation awards.

Business Apprentice: Rising Star Award

Name: Scott Roberts

This award recognised Scott for seizing the training and development opportunities presented to him. Scott’s experience demonstrated a significant contribution to support Sony’s business activities and his potential for the remainder of the programme.

About Scott…

What is your education/work background?

I am currently based in Advanced Manufacturing Research Operations Centre (AMROC) at Sony UK TEC, and my route into the Apprenticeship Programme was through a work placement which I undertook during my studies at Bridgend College in 2018. I spent some time with the Information Systems Department (ISD,) learning about computer hardware and software deployment whilst gaining work experience for my Level 3 course. It was during this time that I was put forward for the Apprenticeship Programme.

How did you feel when you found out you had gained a place on the programme?

Whilst on holiday in West Wales, I got the email saying that I’d gained a place on the Apprenticeship Programme, and I vividly remember being over the moon.

What is a typical day like on the programme?

During the working week, I sometimes work full-time, and on some days, I am split between work and college.

What have you gained from the programme?

Every day you are surrounded by talented and experienced colleagues, so you are constantly learning new skills from them. There are always plenty of opportunities to ask questions, and as an apprentice, you are always encouraged to try new things. Being on the Apprenticeship Programme has enabled me to increase my depth of knowledge and understanding on various topics that I would have otherwise only skimmed the surface of. Aside from knowledge and experience, I have also gained confidence, which is something I have struggled with in the past.

How will the programme help you with your future goals?

This apprenticeship will help me to continue to develop key skills such as problem-solving, teamwork and communication as well as technical skills such as software development and configuration. I believe these are crucial in working towards obtaining my dream career.

What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of applying for the programme?

To anyone thinking of applying to the apprenticeship programme, I’d say just go for it!

The Make UK Awards judges commented on Scott’s achievement: