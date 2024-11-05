Social Impact Investment for Wales: Building on a Shared Vision

Although it didn’t necessarily make many headlines, the recent UK Budget carried a promising announcement: the Government will “begin the development of a social impact investment vehicle that will seek to bring socially motivated investors, the voluntary sector, and government to tackle complex social problems.”

This closely aligns with a vision I proposed earlier this year to establish a coalition model in Wales—one that leverages the strengths of socially driven investors, voluntary organisations, and public sector support to drive sustainable, transformative change.

Since publishing that article, I’ve been working a small group of collaborators to begin forming what we’re tentatively calling the Social Impact Coalition (www.socialimpact.wales).

It’s an approach that aims to unite socially-minded private capital, voluntary sector expertise, and strategic government support to create a powerful alliance capable of meeting the unique needs of Welsh communities. While still in its early days, we are confident this coalition model has immense potential to address Wales’s most pressing and complex social issues.

The UK Government’s commitment to explore a national social impact investment vehicle validates this approach, and rightly highlights the potential of cross-sector investment in generating positive change, and nowhere do we need that more than in Wales.

Wales has a rich legacy of community-led action, and that’s why we’re building on that strength by bringing together a wide network of committed investors, businesses, and changemakers, all aligned with the goal of creating social value. The response from stakeholders so far has been encouraging, reflecting the readiness of Welsh organisations to collaborate for lasting impact.

Our coalition’s approach is grounded in a distinctly Welsh perspective, recognising the unique needs and local dynamics of our communities. A UK-wide social investment vehicle could offer a powerful means to channel resources, but it is equally important that it effectively supports the needs of Welsh communities, and respect regional priorities.

The Social Impact Coalition’s journey is just beginning, but it’s inspiring to see our vision validated within a national commitment, and we’re excited about the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the broader UK vision for social impact.

As we await further details in the spring, we look forward to collaborating across the UK to advance our shared goals.

Working together, I believe we can better align private capital and community expertise to build a more resilient, equitable society that reflects the needs and aspirations of communities in Wales and beyond.