Skills Initiatives Support Masi to Gain Vital Experience

A refugee who fled his home in Afghanistan is developing his tech skills thanks to a series of initiatives running in North Wales.

Masi Jahan left Afghanistan with his wife and son after the Taliban came to power. He had an undergraduate degree in English and had worked in linguistics, focusing on language technology.

After arriving in North Wales, Masi joined Pai Language Learning, a language technology company based at M-SParc, The opportunity came via the M-SParc Skills Academy, which was set up to bridge the skills gap in North Wales, particularly in digital, science, technology and creative fields. It aims to provide opportunities including degree apprenticeships and work placements to link employers across the region with those looking for work but who are finding it difficult to gain experience.

In his application Masi said: “I am looking for someone to give me a chance to prove myself and learn new skills to allow a good life for me and my family in a field that I enjoy.”

Alongside his work at Pai, Masi pursued an MSc Computing Generalist course at Bangor University, which offers graduates from any discipline a pathway into Computer Science.

He has now become one of the first Bangor University graduates to benefit from a 12-week Talent Voucher placement offered through the university’s Skills and Innovation Voucher Scheme (SIV).

The Talent Vouchers, valued at up to £5,000, are one of three types of skills and innovation vouchers available through the SIV scheme. These vouchers help local businesses access expertise, facilities, and skills at Bangor University. They are funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Through the voucher scheme Masi has been applying his expertise in data analytics and visualisation at BIC Innovation. During this paid internship he has been conducting valuable research and development for the business consultancy while gaining essential workplace experience following his MSc in Computing from the university.

Huw Watkins, Executive Director of BIC Innovation, said: “It really is a win-win situation. Masi is bringing a lot of innovative thinking to our business development, and using his background in both languages and computer science to help us prioritise our focus when it comes to how we develop our business.”