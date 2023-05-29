SJ Roberts Appointed to Deliver Phase 2 at Barcud’s Maes Dulais Development in Newtown

SJ Roberts has been appointed by Barcud, one of the leading housing associations in Wales, to deliver phase 2 of its Maes Dulais development in Newtown. The second phase will be comprised of 31 properties, with a mix of 1-, 2-, 3- and 4- bedroom homes. The homes will be available for social rent, with some available for shared ownership.

SJ Roberts has previously worked with Barcud on phase 1 of the development, as well as on a 36-home project in Presteigne, Powys.

The new homes are much needed in Newtown, where there is high demand for affordable, quality housing.

Mike Sambrook, Managing Director at SJ Roberts, comments:

“Having worked with Barcud on the first phase of Maes Dulais, we’re delighted to now be delivering phase 2. “Newtown, like so many areas, suffers a lack of affordable homes for its local population so these homes will make a significant difference. They’re also A rated for energy efficiency and feature air source heat pumps and solar PV panels as standard.”

The development is due for completion in June 2024 and commenting on behalf of Barcud, Mr Alex Dawson, Head of Development, said: