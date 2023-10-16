Significant Industry Endorsement for Global Centre of Rail Excellence

Over 100 leading entities in the industry have endorsed a letter advocating for the establishment of the Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) project, which aims to create the world’s integrated train and rail infrastructure testing facility in the Dulais Valley.

Companies signing the letter include HS1, Hitachi, X-Rail, Keltbray, Thales and British Steel.

The Welsh Government’s £400m initiative will feature two electrified rail track testing loops. The longer loop stretches 6.9 kilometres, designed for high-speed rolling stock testing at speeds up to 177km per hour, while the shorter 4-kilometre loop can accommodate speeds of 65km per hour.

Additionally, the facility will have the capability to evaluate innovative advancements like hydrogen-powered rolling stock and infrastructure elements.

The majority of organisations signing the letter agree that such a facility would be invaluable for their operations.

This letter emphasizes the pressing issues the rail sector will confront in the near future, ranging from achieving Net Zero to reducing rail expenses. It underscores the immediate need for a dedicated research, testing, and innovation site to address these challenges, focusing on rolling stock, infrastructure, and emerging technologies.

Chief Executive of GCRE Limited, Simon Jones said: