Siann Huntley Promoted to Director of Leonard Curtis Cardiff

Siann Huntley has been promoted to Director of Leonard Curtis Business Solutions Group Cardiff.

A licensed Insolvency Practitioner since 2012 – and with two decades experience under her belt – Siann joined the company’s Bristol office five years ago. In 2019, as Associate Director, she was tasked with setting up and developing the professional services firm’s Cardiff office.

Siann Huntley said of her new role:

“It goes without saying that I’m delighted that my hard work has been officially recognised and I’m now Director of Leonard Curtis’ operation here in Cardiff. It’s a role that I’ve been working to achieve for almost 20 years. “It’s an appointment that has become even more important to me after speaking to so many clients over the last 12 months. We’re all navigating such uncertain and testing times, it’s really satisfying to be able to support SME owners and their advisors when they need it most. “Being able to take the weight off the shoulders of clients who have clearly been worrying about their business’ financial position and performance for a while is very rewarding. We always reassure them that we’re never judgemental and there’s nothing that we haven’t seen before. “We tend to be faced with a bit of a jumble, but then quickly develop a plan of attack that gives control back to the business owner. It’s a great job to have when you can have such a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of both the business owner and their company.”

Daniel Booth, Director of Leonard Curtis Business Solutions Group, said: