Shortlist Revealed for Finance Awards Wales 2024: Winners to be Unveiled at Holland House Cardiff on May 16th

The Finance Awards Wales 2024 has generated a buzz as the shortlist for this prestigious event has been officially unveiled. The nominees, spanning various categories, have showcased outstanding achievements and innovation in the finance industry, making the judging process both challenging and inspiring.

The shortlisted candidates have been rigorously evaluated based on their financial prowess, strategic thinking, and contributions to shaping the landscape of finance in Wales. The Finance Awards Wales is proud to recognize and celebrate the individuals and teams driving excellence in financial services.

The winners will be announced at a prestigious gala ceremony on May 16th, 2024, at Holland House in Cardiff. This venue change adds an exciting dimension to the event, promising an unforgettable evening of recognition, networking, and celebration.

The Finance Awards Wales is a testament to the dedication and achievements of finance professionals and organizations in Wales. The shortlist represents the pinnacle of financial excellence, and the anticipation for the awards evening is building within the industry.

Matt Hyde, MD of Finance Awards Wales, expressed his enthusiasm,

“We are thrilled with the caliber of nominees this year. The shortlist truly reflects the dynamism and innovation present in Wales' finance sector. The awards night on May 16th promises to be a night of celebration and recognition for the outstanding contributions to the finance industry.”

The Finance Awards Wales team extends its gratitude to all applicants and nominees and looks forward to welcoming the industry's finest on Thursday May 16th at Holland House.

Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director of the Year – Sponsored by Principality Building Society

Paul Williams – Commodore Finance Kevin Evans – Recolution Group Jonathan Strange – Celtic Vacuum Holly Arnold – Celsa Steel

Young Finance Director of the Year – Sponsored by B2B IT Services

Charlotte Manusco – Finboot Katherine Bowen – Target Group Holly Arnold – Celsa Steel Andrew Glennon – Novomatic UK

Financial Controller/Finance Manager of the Year – Sponsored by Toward

Yoanna Adaneva – Recolution Group Amanda Burton – Tiny Rebel Katie Hawker – CatSci Sophie Harris – Companies House Gareth Button – Celsa Steel

Accountant of the Year – Sponsored by Menzies

Emma Owen Davies – Barford Owen Davies Sean Meredith – Cadre Advisory Kris Corbisiero – eAccounts Limited Thomas James – Monmouthshire Building Society Sarah Wynne – Wynne & Co Sophie Harris – Companies House Matthew Jones – LimestoneGrey Natalie Lewis-Evans – Mazuma

Finance Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by ACT training

Leanna Stevenson – Dezrez Legal Tomos Rees – Coleg Sir Gar/Claw Shaw Butler Jed Lewis – Transport for Wales Alex Leyland – Celsa Steel Muhammed Iqbal – Dwr Cymru Welsh Water

Accounts Technician of the Year – Sponsored by AAT

Susanna Turner – Intellectual Property Office Daniel Sayce – CEM Days Sandra Davies – Barford Owen Davies David Alford – Merit Engineering

Rising Star of the Year – Sponsored by Admiral

Aled Burd – Magenta Financial Planning Michael Pearce – Transport for Wales Sophie Harris – Companies House David Alford – Merit Engineering

Small Finance Team (up to 10 staff within the team) of the Year

Beesure Celtic Vacuum Sanctuary Financial Planning eAccounts Limited Companies House South Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Medium/Large Finance Team (more than 11 staff within the team) – Sponsored by AIPCA and CIMA

Celsa Manufacturing IG Lintels Dwr Cymru Welsh Water

Independent Accounting Practice of the Year – Sponsored by ACCA

Barford Owen Davies eAccounts Limited Wynne & Co LimestoneGrey

Payroller of the Year – Sponsored by The Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP)

Kay Augustus – Augustus Payroll Services Abigail Gillison – CatSci Lisa Thomas – SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK

Finance Project of the Year – Sponsored by Time Finance

Bluestone Resorts Burns Pet Nutrition Character.com Companies House

Public Sector Team of the Year – Sponsored by CIPFA

Companies House Transport for Wales Health Education & Improvement Wales

ESG Excellence Award – Sponsored by Barford Owen Davies

CatSci Voltric Transport for Wales

About Finance Awards Wales: The Finance Awards Wales celebrates excellence and innovation in the finance industry, recognizing individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the sector. The awards provide a platform for networking, collaboration, and acknowledgment of the industry's brightest minds and achievements. Learn more at www.financeawardswales.com