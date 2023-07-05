Shortlist Announced for The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2023

The shortlist has been announced for the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2023, recognising and celebrating the best of the businesses and entrepreneurs in the picturesque county. After a roaring success in its’ inaugural event in 2022, The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards returns for its second year to the Vale Resort on Friday 22nd September.

The awards, organised by Grapevine Event Management, honour and celebrate the exceptional organisations and individuals that make up the vibrant tapestry of the Vale of Glamorgan. The range of entries received was superb and after a lot of deliberation from the judges, the shortlist has been revealed.

David Stevens, Chair of judges said:

“Meeting last year’s entrants for the awards gave me two of the most personally rewarding days of 2022 – it was both inspiring and enlightening. So much talent in the Vale, much of which is under-recognised! Looking at this year’s entrants, I am confident the judges will have an equally engaging, if challenging, job choosing the very best from a rich crop.”

Speaking about the shortlist, Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management said:

“We are so pleased to see some returning businesses from last year hoping to retain their titles along with a whole host of new names, allowing us to put on these awards to shine a spotlight on the excellent businesses and entrepreneurs based in the Vale of Glamorgan. It is an exciting area with a diverse range of businesses and we can’t wait to celebrate with them all in September”

42 finalists have been shortlisted over 10 categories, and the next stage involves them being invited to a panel interview. The panel comprises of representatives from each of the organisations sponsoring the awards as well as influential figures from the business world; David Stevens, ex CEO of Admiral Group plc, Jill Gorin, whose previous roles include, Senior Regeneration Officer, Vale of Glamorgan Council, Ben Joakim, Social Entrepreneur, Kirsty Lewis, Founder of Thornbush Hill and Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management and Founder of The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony, hosted by Sian Lloyd on Friday 22nd September at The Vale Resort, where guests will enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment and networking.

The finalists for The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2023 are:

Creative Business of the Year

Glamorgan Music School

Glass By Design Ltd

Shutter Hire Photography

Carrie Elspeth Jewellery

Employer of the Year

Sparkles Cleaning Services Wales and West Limited

Greenbrick Group Ltd

Entrepreneur of the Year

Soraya McDonell – Soraya’s cocktails and desserts ltd

Pretesh Kerai – Acorn Private Clinic

Lucy George – Peterston Tea

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year

Acorn Private Clinic

Bevan Buckland LLP

Technical Marketing & PR

Growth Business of the Year

Big Fresh Catering Limited

Monkey Music Vale & Bridgend

Sparkles Cleaning Services Wales and West Limited

Greenbrick Group Ltd

ZeroAlpha Solutions

Saunders Plastering Ltd

Retail Business of the Year

Crafted Arts

Beloved Boutique

Carrie Elspeth Jewellery

Karry’s Deli/Vegan Butchers and Deli Ltd

Peterston Tea

Barrybados

Start-Up Business of the Year

Sleep Like a Baby

Vale Jewellery Workshops

Lunia 3D

Heritage Coast Honey

Moo Music Vale

Third Sector Business of the Year

Barry Town Council

Motion Control Dance

Big Fresh Catering Limited

South Wales Aviation Museum

Tourism & Leisure Business of the Year

Fonmon Castle

Gin64 Penarth

Bont Gin

Emporium Fitness Health & Wellbeing Studios

The Great House Guest House

Young Business Person of the Year

Sean Mayor – Dog Adventure Land

Ken Pearce – Lunia 3D

Jack Davies – Bont Gin

Sean Renee – Renee webdesign

The awards are being supported and sponsored by: Associated British Ports, Business in Focus, Ogi, Renishaw Plc, Swansea Building Society, The Vale Resort, Vale of Glamorgan Council, Thornbush Hill, Stills, and Cleartech Live.

Business News Wales is also supporting The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards as its media partner.

Tickets are now on sale for The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards here.