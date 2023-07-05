Shortlist Announced for The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2023

The shortlist has been announced for the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2023, recognising and celebrating the best of the businesses and entrepreneurs in the picturesque county. After a roaring success in its’ inaugural event in 2022, The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards returns for its second year to the Vale Resort on Friday 22nd September.
The awards, organised by Grapevine Event Management, honour and celebrate the exceptional organisations and individuals that make up the vibrant tapestry of the Vale of Glamorgan. The range of entries received was superb and after a lot of deliberation from the judges, the shortlist has been revealed.
David Stevens, Chair of judges said:
“Meeting last year’s entrants for the awards gave me two of the most personally rewarding days of 2022 – it was both inspiring and enlightening. So much talent in the Vale, much of which is under-recognised! Looking at this year’s entrants, I am confident the judges will have an equally engaging, if challenging, job choosing the very best from a rich crop.”
Speaking about the shortlist, Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management said:
“We are so pleased to see some returning businesses from last year hoping to retain their titles along with a whole host of new names, allowing us to put on these awards to shine a spotlight on the excellent businesses and entrepreneurs based in the Vale of Glamorgan. It is an exciting area with a diverse range of businesses and we can’t wait to celebrate with them all in September”
42 finalists have been shortlisted over 10 categories, and the next stage involves them being invited to a panel interview. The panel comprises of representatives from each of the organisations sponsoring the awards as well as influential figures from the business world; David Stevens, ex CEO of Admiral Group plc, Jill Gorin, whose previous roles include, Senior Regeneration Officer, Vale of Glamorgan Council, Ben Joakim, Social Entrepreneur, Kirsty Lewis, Founder of Thornbush Hill and Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management and Founder of The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards.
The winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony, hosted by Sian Lloyd on Friday 22nd September at The Vale Resort, where guests will enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment and networking.
The finalists for The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2023 are:
Creative Business of the Year
- Glamorgan Music School
- Glass By Design Ltd
- Shutter Hire Photography
- Carrie Elspeth Jewellery
Employer of the Year
- Sparkles Cleaning Services Wales and West Limited
- Greenbrick Group Ltd
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Soraya McDonell – Soraya’s cocktails and desserts ltd
- Pretesh Kerai – Acorn Private Clinic
- Lucy George – Peterston Tea
Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year
- Acorn Private Clinic
- Bevan Buckland LLP
- Technical Marketing & PR
Growth Business of the Year
- Big Fresh Catering Limited
- Monkey Music Vale & Bridgend
- Sparkles Cleaning Services Wales and West Limited
- Greenbrick Group Ltd
- ZeroAlpha Solutions
- Saunders Plastering Ltd
Retail Business of the Year
- Crafted Arts
- Beloved Boutique
- Carrie Elspeth Jewellery
- Karry’s Deli/Vegan Butchers and Deli Ltd
- Peterston Tea
- Barrybados
Start-Up Business of the Year
- Sleep Like a Baby
- Vale Jewellery Workshops
- Lunia 3D
- Heritage Coast Honey
- Moo Music Vale
Third Sector Business of the Year
- Barry Town Council
- Motion Control Dance
- Big Fresh Catering Limited
- South Wales Aviation Museum
Tourism & Leisure Business of the Year
- Fonmon Castle
- Gin64 Penarth
- Bont Gin
- Emporium Fitness Health & Wellbeing Studios
- The Great House Guest House
Young Business Person of the Year
- Sean Mayor – Dog Adventure Land
- Ken Pearce – Lunia 3D
- Jack Davies – Bont Gin
- Sean Renee – Renee webdesign
The awards are being supported and sponsored by: Associated British Ports, Business in Focus, Ogi, Renishaw Plc, Swansea Building Society, The Vale Resort, Vale of Glamorgan Council, Thornbush Hill, Stills, and Cleartech Live.
Business News Wales is also supporting The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards as its media partner.
Tickets are now on sale for The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards here.