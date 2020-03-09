Shortlist Announced for the Inaugural Wales STEM Awards

Tata Steel, Cintec International and CGI IT UK are among those shortlisted for the inaugural Wales STEM Awards.

The three internationally renowned organisations are among 42 innovative businesses and individuals to be named as finalists in the highly anticipated awards, which will celebrate those making a difference to, and championing, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) in Wales.

The awards were launched last year in a bid to recognise the innovative STEM work being undertaken in Wales, address the diversity gap and skills shortage, and inspire and raise the aspirations of the next generation.

The finalists, which have been shortlisted in 15 categories, will now be considered by an all-star line up of Welsh entrepreneurial minds before finding out if they’ve been successful at the awards ceremony taking place at Cardiff’s City Hall on May 1st.

Head judge Louise Bright, founder of the Wales Women in STEM network, said:

“We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the first Wales STEM Awards. “The calibre of those nominated has been second to none and we have been overwhelmed by the number of entries. “We really feel that our shortlist represents some of the most progressive organisations and individuals at the forefront of STEM innovation in Wales. “We’d like to congratulate all those shortlisted and look forward to seeing them all at the awards evening in May.”

The Wales STEM Awards, founded by communications agency jamjar and Grapevine Event Management are being supported by headline sponsors GS Verde Group, which comprises law firm Greenaway Scott, corporate finance boutique Verde Corporate Finance, and patent attorney firm Alchemie IP.

Other sponsors include Airbus, Box UK, Cardiff Metropolitan University, CPS Group UK, Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, Development Bank of Wales, Rolls-Royce, Valero Energy and BusinessNewsWales.

The nominated charity partner for the awards is Cancer Research Wales, which is dedicated to developing life-changing treatments, diagnostic techniques, and research for people with cancer.

The shortlist:

Innovation in Science

Cellesce

Genesis Biosciences

Letterbox Lab

Mad Science South Wales & Bristol

Innovation in Technology

Bond Digital Health

Cellesce

Credas

The Magstim Company

Innovation in Engineering

Cadarn Consulting Engineers

Cintec International

innDex

Laser Wire Solutions

Innovation in Maths

Companies House

Office for National Statistics

The Welsh Contact Centre Forum

STEM Environmental Initiative of the Year

G2G Communities CIC

Genesis Biosciences

Natural Resources Wales

STEM Educational Programme of the Year

Dragon LNG

G2G Communities CIC

Office for National Statistics

Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum

Technocamps

STEM International Business of the Year

Bipsync

CatSci

Concrete Canvas

Laser Wire Solutions

STEM Start-Up of the Year

Bombora Wave Power Europe

Nightingale HQ

Paragon Engineered Timber

STEM Scale-Up of the Year

Bipsync

CatSci

Vizolution

STEM Rising Star of the Year

CGI IT UK – Daniel Deane

EcoSlurps – Gerwyn Holmes

Seminar Components – Louise Edwards

Wrexham Glyndwr University – Amy Rattenbury

STEM Woman of the Year

Atkins – Wajiha Afsar

Grŵp Llandrillo Menai – Christine Evans

Intellectual Property Office – Nicola Smith

University of South Wales – Clare Johnson

Wrexham Glyndwr University – Amy Rattenbury

STEM Leader of the Year

Confused.com – Louise O’Shea

EKF Diagnostics – Dr Julian Barnes

IQE – Dr Drew Nelson

Sony UK Technology Centre – Steve Dalton

STEM Company of the Year (0-25 Employees)

Aspire 2Be

Bond Digital Health

Paragon Engineered Timber

Rewise Learning

STEM Company of the Year (26-250 Employees)

Concrete Canvas

The Magstim Company

Vizolution

Ymgynghoriaeth Gwynedd Consultancy

STEM Company of the Year (251+ Employees)

CGI IT UK

Natural Resources Wales

Tata Steel