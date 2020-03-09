Shortlist Announced for the Inaugural Wales STEM Awards

Tata Steel, Cintec International and CGI IT UK are among those shortlisted for the inaugural Wales STEM Awards.
The three internationally renowned organisations are among 42 innovative businesses and individuals to be named as finalists in the highly anticipated awards, which will celebrate those making a difference to, and championing, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) in Wales.
The awards were launched last year in a bid to recognise the innovative STEM work being undertaken in Wales, address the diversity gap and skills shortage, and inspire and raise the aspirations of the next generation.
The finalists, which have been shortlisted in 15 categories, will now be considered by an all-star line up of Welsh entrepreneurial minds before finding out if they’ve been successful at the awards ceremony taking place at Cardiff’s City Hall on May 1st.
Head judge Louise Bright, founder of the Wales Women in STEM network, said:
“We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the first Wales STEM Awards.
“The calibre of those nominated has been second to none and we have been overwhelmed by the number of entries.
“We really feel that our shortlist represents some of the most progressive organisations and individuals at the forefront of STEM innovation in Wales.
“We’d like to congratulate all those shortlisted and look forward to seeing them all at the awards evening in May.”
The Wales STEM Awards, founded by communications agency jamjar and Grapevine Event Management are being supported by headline sponsors GS Verde Group, which comprises law firm Greenaway Scott, corporate finance boutique Verde Corporate Finance, and patent attorney firm Alchemie IP.
Other sponsors include Airbus, Box UK, Cardiff Metropolitan University, CPS Group UK, Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, Development Bank of Wales, Rolls-Royce, Valero Energy and BusinessNewsWales.
The nominated charity partner for the awards is Cancer Research Wales, which is dedicated to developing life-changing treatments, diagnostic techniques, and research for people with cancer.
The shortlist:
Innovation in Science
Cellesce
Genesis Biosciences
Letterbox Lab
Mad Science South Wales & Bristol
Innovation in Technology
Bond Digital Health
Cellesce
Credas
The Magstim Company
Innovation in Engineering
Cadarn Consulting Engineers
Cintec International
innDex
Laser Wire Solutions
Innovation in Maths
Companies House
Office for National Statistics
The Welsh Contact Centre Forum
STEM Environmental Initiative of the Year
G2G Communities CIC
Genesis Biosciences
Natural Resources Wales
STEM Educational Programme of the Year
Dragon LNG
G2G Communities CIC
Office for National Statistics
Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum
Technocamps
STEM International Business of the Year
Bipsync
CatSci
Concrete Canvas
Laser Wire Solutions
STEM Start-Up of the Year
Bombora Wave Power Europe
Nightingale HQ
Paragon Engineered Timber
STEM Scale-Up of the Year
Bipsync
CatSci
Vizolution
STEM Rising Star of the Year
CGI IT UK – Daniel Deane
EcoSlurps – Gerwyn Holmes
Seminar Components – Louise Edwards
Wrexham Glyndwr University – Amy Rattenbury
STEM Woman of the Year
Atkins – Wajiha Afsar
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai – Christine Evans
Intellectual Property Office – Nicola Smith
University of South Wales – Clare Johnson
Wrexham Glyndwr University – Amy Rattenbury
STEM Leader of the Year
Confused.com – Louise O’Shea
EKF Diagnostics – Dr Julian Barnes
IQE – Dr Drew Nelson
Sony UK Technology Centre – Steve Dalton
STEM Company of the Year (0-25 Employees)
Aspire 2Be
Bond Digital Health
Paragon Engineered Timber
Rewise Learning
STEM Company of the Year (26-250 Employees)
Concrete Canvas
The Magstim Company
Vizolution
Ymgynghoriaeth Gwynedd Consultancy
STEM Company of the Year (251+ Employees)
CGI IT UK
Natural Resources Wales
Tata Steel