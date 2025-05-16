Shortlist Announced for Carmarthenshire Business Awards

The shortlist for the Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2025 has been announced.

Following the success of last year's awards, organised by Grapevine Event Management, Castell Howell returns as the headline sponsor. The awards aim to celebrate excellence and innovation across a range of sectors, including manufacturing, retail, tourism and hospitality and more.

Organisers say there was an “impressive range” of entries received and after careful consideration from the judges, the shortlist has been revealed.

Martin Jones, Director, Castell Howell, said:

“The quantity and quality of entries for these awards truly highlights the talent, innovation and resilience within Carmarthenshire’s business community. As a company that is both born and bred in the area and one of its largest employers, Castell Howell is proud to be Headline Sponsor. We look forward to a fantastic evening in July.”

Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:

“We’re thrilled to bring the Carmarthenshire Business Awards back for a second year following the incredible success of our inaugural event. Carmarthenshire is home to a strong vibrant business community, and the exceptional quality of this year’s entries truly reflects that. We’re now looking forward to starting the judging interviews and celebrating the outstanding achievements of local businesses at the awards ceremony this July.”

Rupert Moon, Chair of Judges, said:

“This year’s event is going to be the best yet, with even more entries than last year. It’s fantastic to see the great effort that has been made and to shine a spotlight on Carmarthenshire businesses.”

With 14 awards up for the taking, all the finalists have been invited to a panel interview.

The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of local business experts including Rupert Moon, Strategy Director for the RNF Property Group, Angharad Lloyd Beynon, Policy Stakeholder and Partnerships Manager at City & Guilds Group, Ken Duxberry, Managing Director of Coracle Coaches, and Councillor Hazel Evans, Carmarthenshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Culture, Leisure and Tourism.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on the 11th July at Parc y Scarlets, where guests will enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment and networking.

The finalists for Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2025 are:

Creative & Digital Business of the Year

Stori Cymru

DesignYO! Creative

Pinc Sheet Media

Providence Web Services

Employer of the Year

Diamond Alloys Wales

Gwendraeth Valley Carpets

LBS Builders Merchants

Entrepreneur of the Year

Lean Kitchen

The Halfway Pub & Dining

Fitter Body Ladies Llanelli

Albert Rees Ltd

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year

Affinity Financial

Neuroble

Mercury Accounting & Financial Services Ltd

Augustus Payroll Services

Green Business of the Year

Gavin Griffiths Recycling

The Arb Team

Thermal Earth Ltd

Blue Marble Refill

Innovation & Technology Business of the Year

Gavin Griffiths Recycling

Wessex Brewery TA Evan-Evans

Telemat

International Business of the Year

Dunbia Cross Hands

Wessex Brewery TA Evan-Evans

Tinopolis

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Lean Kitchen

Dunbia Cross Hands

Rook Stores Ltd.

Dyfed Steel

Retail Business of the Year

Albert Rees Ltd

Burns Retail & Hospitality Ltd.

Quicksilver Jewellery

Rook Stores Ltd.

Rural Business of the Year

Erwain Escapes

The Arb Team

Smallholding Secrets

SME of the Year

DPA Law

The Means Ltd.

Evans Banks Planning

Willow Daycare Ltd.

Start Up Business of the Year

Tetrim Teas

Tiny Tots Town

Donuts & Dragons

Saint Hugo Bakery

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Care and Repair Carmarthenshire

Cegin Hedyn

Sero Community Environment Centre

Myddfai Trading Company

Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year

Burns Retail & Hospitality Ltd.

Llansteffan Castle

Great Welsh Escapes

Y Sied Cafes and Cookery School

Young Business Person of the Year

007 Diggers Ltd.

Chickwood Poultry

The Secret PlantHouse

The awards are being supported and sponsored by Castell Howell, Azets, Dunbia, JCP Solicitors, JG HR Solutions, DPA Law, Stori Cymru and Stills.

Business News Wales is also supporting the Carmarthenshire Business Awards as its media partner.

Tickets are now on sale for the Carmarthenshire Business Awards here.