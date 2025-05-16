Shortlist Announced for Carmarthenshire Business Awards

The shortlist for the Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2025 has been announced.
Following the success of last year's awards, organised by Grapevine Event Management, Castell Howell returns as the headline sponsor. The awards aim to celebrate excellence and innovation across a range of sectors, including manufacturing, retail, tourism and hospitality and more.
Organisers say there was an “impressive range” of entries received and after careful consideration from the judges, the shortlist has been revealed.
Martin Jones, Director, Castell Howell, said:
“The quantity and quality of entries for these awards truly highlights the talent, innovation and resilience within Carmarthenshire’s business community. As a company that is both born and bred in the area and one of its largest employers, Castell Howell is proud to be Headline Sponsor. We look forward to a fantastic evening in July.”
Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:
“We’re thrilled to bring the Carmarthenshire Business Awards back for a second year following the incredible success of our inaugural event. Carmarthenshire is home to a strong vibrant business community, and the exceptional quality of this year’s entries truly reflects that. We’re now looking forward to starting the judging interviews and celebrating the outstanding achievements of local businesses at the awards ceremony this July.”
Rupert Moon, Chair of Judges, said:
“This year’s event is going to be the best yet, with even more entries than last year. It’s fantastic to see the great effort that has been made and to shine a spotlight on Carmarthenshire businesses.”
With 14 awards up for the taking, all the finalists have been invited to a panel interview.
The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of local business experts including Rupert Moon, Strategy Director for the RNF Property Group, Angharad Lloyd Beynon, Policy Stakeholder and Partnerships Manager at City & Guilds Group, Ken Duxberry, Managing Director of Coracle Coaches, and Councillor Hazel Evans, Carmarthenshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Culture, Leisure and Tourism.
The winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on the 11th July at Parc y Scarlets, where guests will enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment and networking.
The finalists for Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2025 are:
Creative & Digital Business of the Year
- Stori Cymru
- DesignYO! Creative
- Pinc Sheet Media
- Providence Web Services
Employer of the Year
- Diamond Alloys Wales
- Gwendraeth Valley Carpets
- LBS Builders Merchants
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Lean Kitchen
- The Halfway Pub & Dining
- Fitter Body Ladies Llanelli
- Albert Rees Ltd
Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year
- Affinity Financial
- Neuroble
- Mercury Accounting & Financial Services Ltd
- Augustus Payroll Services
Green Business of the Year
- Gavin Griffiths Recycling
- The Arb Team
- Thermal Earth Ltd
- Blue Marble Refill
Innovation & Technology Business of the Year
- Gavin Griffiths Recycling
- Wessex Brewery TA Evan-Evans
- Telemat
International Business of the Year
- Dunbia Cross Hands
- Wessex Brewery TA Evan-Evans
- Tinopolis
Manufacturing Business of the Year
- Lean Kitchen
- Dunbia Cross Hands
- Rook Stores Ltd.
- Dyfed Steel
Retail Business of the Year
- Albert Rees Ltd
- Burns Retail & Hospitality Ltd.
- Quicksilver Jewellery
- Rook Stores Ltd.
Rural Business of the Year
- Erwain Escapes
- The Arb Team
- Smallholding Secrets
SME of the Year
- DPA Law
- The Means Ltd.
- Evans Banks Planning
- Willow Daycare Ltd.
Start Up Business of the Year
- Tetrim Teas
- Tiny Tots Town
- Donuts & Dragons
- Saint Hugo Bakery
Third Sector Organisation of the Year
- Care and Repair Carmarthenshire
- Cegin Hedyn
- Sero Community Environment Centre
- Myddfai Trading Company
Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year
- Burns Retail & Hospitality Ltd.
- Llansteffan Castle
- Great Welsh Escapes
- Y Sied Cafes and Cookery School
Young Business Person of the Year
- 007 Diggers Ltd.
- Chickwood Poultry
- The Secret PlantHouse
The awards are being supported and sponsored by Castell Howell, Azets, Dunbia, JCP Solicitors, JG HR Solutions, DPA Law, Stori Cymru and Stills.
Business News Wales is also supporting the Carmarthenshire Business Awards as its media partner.
Tickets are now on sale for the Carmarthenshire Business Awards here.