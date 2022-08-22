Seven-Figure Funding Deal for Welsh Wedding Venue Operator

An award-winning collection of wedding venues is opening its third venue in Wales thanks to a joint seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK and the Development Bank of Wales.

The Oldwalls Collection, which opened 14 years ago, has used the funding to add Sant Ffraed House in Abergavenny to its existing award winning portfolio which comprises of wedding venues, Fairyhill and Oldwalls Gower and several luxury holiday cottages.

Set in 16 acres of picturesque Abergavenny countryside, Sant Ffraed House boasts a 150-person ceremony and reception room, substantial on-site accommodation, two bars, and an evening entertainment space. The opening will create 50+ new jobs for the local community and is expected to welcome 15,000 guests through 2023.

Andrew Hole, Managing Director of The Oldwalls Collection, said:

“The wedding events industry has been severely disrupted since the pandemic, with couples rescheduling dates multiple times. As the industry begins to bounce back, we sought an expansive solution to provide more choice. “HSBC UK and the Development Bank of Wales have been a great help throughout the process of acquiring and opening Sant Ffraed House, and we look forward to continuing a relationship with both banks as we further expand the business.”

Anthony Couzens, Relationship Director for HSBC UK Corporate Banking South Wales added:

“It’s been a pleasure to support Andrew and the team at Oldwalls with their continued expansion alongside the Development Bank of Wales. Oldwalls have delivered a spectacular new addition to the Welsh hospitality offering and raised the bar with the redevelopment of Sant Ffraed House. We wish them every success.”

Daniel Kinsey, Portfolio Executive at the Development Bank of Wales said: