Sero Appoints Emma Williams as New CCO

Cardiff-based Net Zero specialist, Sero, has appointed Emma Williams as chief commercial officer (CCO) to drive business development, brand and customer experience, as the business enters its next phase of growth and delivery.

Bringing over 10 years’ experience in marketing and customer-led senior leadership roles, Emma has a successful track-record in establishing brand position, strategy development and implementation.

Formerly the head of customer strategy at Hodge, Emma adopted a customer-centric approach to help bring its corporate vision and strategy to life. Prior to this, she co-founded charity, Active4Blood, held senior marketing roles at Credas and The Indigo Group, and founded marketing agency, Ipsum Consulting.

Sero said Emma joins the team with invaluable experience across a range of sectors, which will be leveraged to drive growth and development at Sero during a pivotal time in the housing sector.

Emma Williams, CCO at Sero, said:

“It’s incredible to see the progress Sero has made in delivering more Net Zero homes across the UK. I’m excited to have joined during this phase of growth, and I’m really looking forward to leveraging my expertise to help deliver more results for Sero, its customers, our residents and the wider housing sector.”

James Williams, co-founder and CEO of Sero, adds: