Seren Appoints Mark Wouters as Chief Operating Officer

Seren, the Welsh luxury hospitality group, has announced the appointment of Mark Wouters as its Chief Operating Officer.

As COO, Mark will be responsible for overseeing daily operations, fostering a culture of innovation and service, and guiding the strategic development of the group as it continues to grow and evolve.

This new role of Chief Operating Officer has been created to provide the leadership capacity to drive the group’s ambitious growth strategy. As COO, Mark will lead Seren’s team of hospitality leaders and professionals to deliver the world-class guest experiences the group strives for. He will report directly to the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Neil Kedward.

With a wealth of international hospitality experience spanning over 25 years, Mark has held senior leadership roles in some of the world’s most distinguished luxury hotels and resorts, including The Langham, Shanghai; The PuXuan Hotel & Spa in Beijing; Anthology Group across Asia; and the Huka Lodge in New Zealand.

Mark Wouters Chief Operating Officer of Seren, comments:

“I am excited to join Seren Collection, a brand that resonates with my passion for authentic, luxury hospitality and sustainability,” said Mark Wouters. “With Seren’s strong foundation and inspiring vision, I look forward to working with the talented team to deliver exceptional experiences that highlight the best of Wales.”

Neil Kedward Chief Executive of Seren, comments: