Search for Wales’s Most Impactful Building Projects Nears Deadline

There is just a few days left to enter the 2020 RICS Social Impact Awards which will recognise the most outstanding built projects in Wales across all sectors that are helping to transform communities and positively impact the lives of residents and visitors.

RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) – the world’s leading professional standards body for those who work in land, property and construction – is seeking entries for its Social Impact Awards which celebrate the positive contribution the built environment has on people’s lives.

The RICS Social Impact Awards – the new name for the longstanding RICS Awards – includes nine category awards – Commercial, Education, Healthcare, Heritage, Infrastructure, Land & Rural, Leisure, Residential and Student Accommodation.

The awards will be judged across criteria that not only looks to uncover how the nominated projects have enhanced lives and communities, but also their sustainability. The overall ‘Project of the Year, Wales’ title will be awarded to the category winner that demonstrates inspirational best practice and a significant wider social contribution.

All category winners from Wales will then go head-to-head against other regional winners – from all 12 UK regions – to compete in the RICS Social Impact Awards Grand Final in October 2020, for the chance to win the national accolade in their respective category and the overall ‘Outstanding Contribution to Society Award’ for the best UK project. A ‘Lifetime Achiever Award’ will also be awarded to an individual nationally who has delivered great social benefit through their work.

The deadline to enter the 2020 RICS Social Impact Awards, Wales, is 31 January 2020.