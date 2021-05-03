Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Screen and Sound Archive to Launch New App Celebrating Welsh Filmmaking

Creative & Arts Home Page Original Content
SHARE
,

Picturing our Past / Fframio’n Gorffennol is a new app to be launched online on May 4 at a special event featuring Cornish-Welsh musician Gwenno, feminist filmmaker Michele Ryan and punk rocker turned S4C presenter Aled Samuel.

A specially recorded trailer narrated by Cerys Matthews will be played during the event. The app encapsulates the milestones of Welsh filmmaking history, which respected historian Dave Berry, once referred to as “That fertile legacy”.

The National Library of Wales Screen and Sound Archive has played a crucial role in the preservation of Welsh films and sound recordings and has now backed a bi-lingual product that breaks out of a book’s boundary, a unique combination of words and moving image.

Award-winning director Colin Thomas and film archivist Iola Baines have selected 25 film clips from Wales’ filmic past linked by text to tell a compelling story. This enhanced eBook was put together by Cardiff-based Thud Media with the support of the Books Council of Wales and Film Hub Wales.

Pedr ap Llwyd, the National Library of Wales’ chief executive and librarian, said:

“This new e-book is an exciting and innovative way of presenting the National Library's rich audio-visual collections, offering users a fresh and contemporary pathway to engage with this inspiring heritage.

“I look forward greatly to our launch on May 4, when our lively panel will undoubtedly whet appetites to download the app, with its fresh insights into Welsh cinema.”

Iola Baines, moving image curator at The National Library of Wales Screen and Sound Archive, said:

“Picturing Our Past will argue that films shot in Wales not only reflect Welsh history – unemployed miners scrabbling on a coal tip in Today We Live became a symbol of the Depression – but also affect Welsh history, for example the film The Citadel helped to further the momentum towards the creation of a National Health Service.”

Colin Thomas, added:

“Whilst honouring outstanding examples of Welsh filmic achievements, like Hedd Wyn, it will aim to ensure that unsung masterpieces, like David and Un Nos Ola Leuad, are not overlooked.

“Though acknowledging the patriotic popularity of films like Zulu, the app will also discuss films with a more controversial perspective on Wales – such as Twin Town and Human Traffic.”

Hana Lewis, strategic manager at Film Hub Wales said:

“Seeing our stories on screen can have a huge impact on how we see ourselves, and screen archives play an essential part in this.

“Picturing our Past will combine history with digital technology, giving audiences exciting new ways to discover Welsh films. We’re delighted to support the project through our Made in Wales strand, which champions films with Welsh connections year-round.”

Is there a distinctive Welsh film legacy? Following a short film introduction, that is the question that will be debated at the launch of the app by feminist filmmaker Michele Ryan, Punk rocker turned broadcaster Aled Samuel and Welsh musician and sound artist Gwenno.

Visit the library’s website – https://www.library.wales/index.php?id=6801 – for more details and to book a ticket.

SHARE

Duncan Foulkes Public Relations Limited is a well established communications consultancy based in beautiful Mid Wales.

Incorporating public and media relations, the consultancy provides a range of services to businesses and organisations throughout Wales and the Marches.

A former newspaper journalist for 24 years, Duncan moved into PR in 1999 after editing the County Times & Express & Gazette newspapers – the main weekly titles in Mid Wales – for five years.

His main reason for leaving the newspaper industry was a desire for a new career challenge. His successful PR business predominantly focuses on companies based in Wales and Shropshire.

His motto is to keep things as simple as possible to avoid over-complicating what is a straightforward goal – to achieve media coverage for a client.

Duncan’s wide-ranging work entails media campaigns, researching and drafting press releases, media liaison, political lobbying, event management, organising photocalls, website content advice, social media and newsletters.

He has extensive PR experience of the food and drink, education and training, catering and hospitality, insurance and financial services, manufacturing, tourism, farming, property, fine art, lubricants and telematics sectors.

His contacts extend from local newspapers in Wales to the national print and broadcast media, trade publications and digital media.

Duncan Foulkes PR uses only the most creative photographers, ensuring that photography to support his work is of the highest quality.

He is passionate about issues relating to the countryside and enjoys fly fishing, watching sport and spending time with his family in his spare time.

Services provided:

Public Relations
Media Relations
Public Affairs
Copywriting
Crisis Communications
Event management
 

Related Articles

Inquiries Into Broadcasting and Devolution Announced

Liberty Aims Sights at New Target Market with its Own Sniper

 