Legal 500 Firm Appoints Domestic Abuse Specialist

One of the region’s largest and most highly respected family law teams has announced the appointment of an additional solicitor with a special interest in domestic abuse cases at its Wrexham head office.

GHP Legal, which also has offices in Oswestry, Llangollen and Chirk, says the appointment of Sean Rolinson reflects an increase in the number of enquiries relating to family matters, and in particular domestic abuse cases, since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Originally from the West Midlands, Sean Rolinson studied law at the University of Aberystwyth before going on to complete his LPC at the College of Law, Chester. He qualified as a Solicitor in 2019 and a year later was a nominee for Cardiff Law Society Junior Lawyer of the Year.

Announcing Sean’s appointment, Nathan Wright, Partner and head of Family Law at GHP Legal, which ranks among the top 500 law firms in England and Wales, said:

“We have a versatile team of Solicitor-advocates, solicitors, a solicitor mediator and legal executives who deal with the full spectrum of family and associated matters. Since the COVID pandemic began a year ago they have all seen a rise in cases, particularly domestic abuse cases. With a special interest and experience in this area of work, Sean’s appointment could not have come at a more apt time.”

Since qualifying as a solicitor, Sean Rolinson has developed a close relationship with several domestic violence charities, including Cardiff RISE (Women’s Aid), BAWSO and Both Parents Matter, and has been commended on his ability to deal with clients who were the victims of domestic abuse. He says: