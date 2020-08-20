SA Brain & Co and Castell Howell Foods Strengthen Partnership

Two of Wales’ leading family-owned food service and hospitality companies have signed a three-year agreement for the supply of food to 100 sites across Wales.

SA Brain & Co and Castell Howell Foods are building upon their successful 14-year partnership, and are now planning for the post-Covid-19 recovery in the hospitality sector.

Alistair Darby, CEO of SA Brain, said:

“We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the team at Castell Howell. During the lockdown, this has been shown to be deep and resilient. We have been able to work together to run click & collect trials, re-engineer menus ready for reopening, find cost savings and many other things. “We have battled through lockdown as one, and are looking forward enormously to continuing to work together, and welcoming customers back into our pubs when we will be able to serve them great beer and food in safe and comfortable surroundings. Diolch!”

Synonymous with Cardiff, SA Brain was formed more than 130 years ago. Now, the family-owned brewery has 100 sites across Wales – where its food offering reflects the company’s Welsh roots.

Nathan Evans, Food Operations Manager at SA Brain, said:

“Partnering with Castell Howell has ensured that we keep close links with Welsh suppliers. This has been key as part of our strategy on food over the past 12 months. “We have increased the range of Welsh provenance within the ingredients we use and have grown relationships and working with Welsh manufacturers. “Of course, there is also the carbon footprint to consider and using Welsh suppliers means less travel and transportation around the UK, helping our green agenda.” “As we are always constantly reviewing products, we aim to put Welsh first where economically viable and right for our guests. This is something we will continue to do in the coming months, as we look to further develop our menu with the support of Castell Howell Foods and their team to make sure that our ingredients are of the highest standard.”

The Jones family established cross Hands-based Castell Howell Foods in the 1980s. Since then, the company has grown from its Carmarthenshire farming roots to become one of the UK’s leading independent food wholesalers.

Matt Lewis, Operations Director at Castell Howell Foods, said: