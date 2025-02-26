Ryanair Expands Summer Schedule at Cardiff Airport

Ryanair has confirmed its largest ever summer flight programme for Cardiff Airport in 2025, which is up 18% year-on-year.
Additional flights have been added to Dublin and Malaga, two of the most popular destinations for Cardiff Airport customers.
The airline has been operating at Cardiff for more than a decade and this year’s summer schedule is as follows:
- Alicante: Flights every Tuesday, Friday & Sunday
- Dublin: Flights every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Faro: Flights every Monday & Thursday
- Malaga: Flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday
- Tenerife: Flights every Monday, Tuesday & Friday
Lee Smith, Head of Business Development at Cardiff Airport, said:
“It’s fantastic to see Ryanair continuing to grow with us at the airport. This summer there’ll be 32 weekly flights – 16 outbound and 16 inbound. These low-cost flights are crucial for Welsh tourism and for business and leisure travellers. We’ve seen huge demand from our customers for more low-cost travel from their national airport. We look forward to working with the team at Ryanair to continue growing in Wales.”