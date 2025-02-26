Tourism  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Dev Bank-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Tourism
Dev Bank-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Tourism
Dev Bank-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Tourism
ANW_Sidebar
26 February 2025
Tourism

Ryanair Expands Summer Schedule at Cardiff Airport

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


ryanair cardiff airport

Ryanair has confirmed its largest ever summer flight programme for Cardiff Airport in 2025, which is up 18% year-on-year.

Additional flights have been added to Dublin and Malaga, two of the most popular destinations for Cardiff Airport customers.

The airline has been operating at Cardiff for more than a decade and this year’s summer schedule is as follows:

  • Alicante: Flights every Tuesday, Friday & Sunday
  • Dublin: Flights every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday
  • Faro: Flights every Monday & Thursday
  • Malaga: Flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday
  • Tenerife: Flights every Monday, Tuesday & Friday

Lee Smith, Head of Business Development at Cardiff Airport, said:

“It’s fantastic to see Ryanair continuing to grow with us at the airport. This summer there’ll be 32 weekly flights – 16 outbound and 16 inbound. These low-cost flights are crucial for Welsh tourism and for business and leisure travellers. We’ve seen huge demand from our customers for more low-cost travel from their national airport. We look forward to working with the team at Ryanair to continue growing in Wales.”



bnw MEET THE TEAM AD
tourism-podcasts

Columns & Features:
Tourism
14 February 2025

Business Rates Reform is Vital for Hospitality Recovery
Tourism
14 February 2025

St David’s Day is an Opportunity to Share Wales with the World
Tourism
14 February 2025

Events Tourism Still Has Untapped Potential
Tourism
3 February 2025

Flexibility Will Be Key for Hospitality Recruitment in 2025

More Tourism Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //