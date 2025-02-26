Ryanair Expands Summer Schedule at Cardiff Airport

Ryanair has confirmed its largest ever summer flight programme for Cardiff Airport in 2025, which is up 18% year-on-year.

Additional flights have been added to Dublin and Malaga, two of the most popular destinations for Cardiff Airport customers.

The airline has been operating at Cardiff for more than a decade and this year’s summer schedule is as follows:

Alicante: Flights every Tuesday, Friday & Sunday

Dublin: Flights every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Faro: Flights every Monday & Thursday

Malaga: Flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday

Tenerife: Flights every Monday, Tuesday & Friday

Lee Smith, Head of Business Development at Cardiff Airport, said: