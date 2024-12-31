RWAS Feature County Ceredigion Raises £430,000 During Exceptional Year

Ceredigion raised £440,000 during its term as the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) feature county.

Speaking at the annual RWAS Council meeting, chair Nicola Davies reflected on “a year of remarkable growth and achievement by the society”, while celebrating its 120th anniversary by “honouring its past and embracing its future”.

She thanked the Ceredigion team for its hard work, highlighting the numerous fundraising events arranged over the past two years. She noted how president Denley Jenkins had travelled extensively to attend the events and thanked Ceredigion’s ambassador, Esyllt Ellis Griffiths, for her dedicated service.

In his address, Ceredigion’s chair, Rowland Davies, outlined some of the events, including an exceptionally successful 2024 Grassland Event, which raised £119,030.

Other memorable initiatives included quad biking, tractor racing, a ‘Mr & Mrs’ contest, fashion shows, bingos, ‘Sioe’r Cardis’ pantomime and a Nativity Play, which saw committee members and society officials take centre stage.

These activities united the community and raised more than £430,000 for the RWAS and £10,000 for local charities. Ceredigion will invest its funds to improve facilities on the showground.

Mr Jenkins described being elected president as “the greatest honour of my life” and expressed pride in providing a platform for the younger generation, “the future of the industry”.

He thanked the entire Ceredigion committee, Mrs Griffiths and his family for their hard work and support.

Caernarfon is the 2025 feature county.