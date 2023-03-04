Ruthin Gaol Set To Reopen After 2 years

After two years of flood recovery work, Ruthin Gaol is set to reopen its cell doors to visitors from the 1st of April.

The restorations include a host of exciting new additions for visitors to explore.

The Gaol basement has now been restored to reveal the magnificence of the original brickwork, giving visitors a truly unique and atmospheric experience. A new cell has also been developed, telling the story of the prisoners who were transported to Australia from Ruthin Gaol.

Visitors will also now be able to explore more of the outside spaces of the Gaol.

The Gaol will be open throughout the season, until the 30th of September. It opens daily (Except Tuesdays) from 10:30am until 5pm, with last entry at 4pm.

Councillor Win Mullen-James, Lead Member for Local Development and Planning said:

“It is great to see that this venue is reopening is doors after two years. It provides a great visitor experience and holds such interesting history within its walls.”

Councillor Emrys Wynne, Lead Member for Welsh Language, Culture & Heritage said:

“The Gaol is an important historic landmark in Ruthin and I’m delighted that it will be reopening to visitors in April. It is an integral piece of the town's history, and we are very fortunate to have it on our doorstep here in Denbighshire.”

Philippa Jones, Heritage Site Operations and Development Manager said: