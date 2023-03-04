North Wales Technology Company Introduces Flexible Working

A North Wales technology firm has launched a flexible working policy, including the right for staff to choose where they work.

Bangor-based ETL manages data for global companies such as Honda and Jaguar Land Rover. The company has introduced a new policy on working hours and location called Flex.

According to company director Chris Griffin, making flexibility an official policy helps boost employee wellbeing. “Our staff can structure their work around their individual circumstances”, explained Chris, “helping them to create a more balanced life.”

The Flex policy has been launched after a successful six month trial. Under the new policy, staff can choose to work from the company’s Parc Menai office, or from their home, or even a mix of both.

In addition, staff can also choose flexible start and finish times. They are also able to take a break from the working day to fulfil caring responsibilities, such as doing the school run.

Employee-owned since 2016, ETL makes its staff its priority. “After carrying out research among our employees, we found that flexibility is the key to keeping our employees happy”, Chris said. “Our staff want to be able to mould their working hours and location to suit their own lifestyles. Working from home during the pandemic showed that we can work as a strong team from different locations.”

The company is planning a series of fun activities to maintain close ties between the teams. Previous activities have included paddleboarding on the Menai Strait, summer picnics and breaking out of an escape room.

Jane Steen is the employees’ representative on the ETL board. She said,