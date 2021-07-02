Robert Lloyd Griffiths to Stand Down as IoD Director for Wales

Robert Lloyd Griffiths is stepping down from his position as National Director for Wales, after 12 years in the role.

Robert first joined the IoD in 2009, and in the role has become a key figure in representing the interests of Welsh business to both the Welsh and UK governments. He was awarded an OBE for services to the economy and for voluntary services in Wales in 2014, and he chaired the Welsh Government’s review into the micro-business sector.

Robert spoke with Carwyn Jones on The latest Wales Business Review to be broadcast fully Monday 5th July

Robert has been a leading advocate of the IoD’s commitment to better directors, building better businesses for a better world, including championing the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award for the prestigious IoD Director of the Year Awards.

Jonathan Geldart, Director General of the Institute of Directors said: “I would like to thank Robert for all that he has done for the IoD and our members over the last 12 years. His contribution has been appreciated and valued by the business community throughout Wales. I wish him every success and happiness for the future.”

Richard Selby, Chair of IoD Wales, said: “I have enjoyed collaborating with Robert since I took on the role of Chair in Wales last year. I have greatly appreciated the help and support that he has provided me, and I wish him well in whatever comes next.”

Robert Lloyd Griffiths said: “As with everything in life, all good things must come to an end. I had previously been thinking that after so many years in the role it was time to consider moving on but when COVID-19 hit I felt it important to remain in post and, where I could, to help support the IoD and its members during the pandemic.

“I’m very proud of all that the IoD has achieved over the last 12 years and am grateful to our members, partners and colleagues for their support and enthusiasm. It’s now right for me to take a bit of time out and consider what I might get involved with next, but I remain a big believer in the IoD, and I will continue to champion their work here in Wales.

“I’d like to thank Jonathan, Richard and all my colleagues at the IoD for what has been a most rewarding and stimulating 12 years; I wish them my very best.”