Roaring Trade for Welsh Mule Sheep at September Sales

Strong demand for yearling ewes and ewe lambs fuelled a boom in trade at the Welsh Mule Sheep Breeders Association’s September sales.

Entries and prices were buoyant at the Association’s official 2023 sales which were held last week in Welshpool, Hereford, and Ruthin.

The yearling ewes at Welshpool (13th September) saw a roaring trade with an average of £200. Topping the market were H & E Powell, Llwyngwilym, Rhayader who received £320 for their pen of ewes from MM & R Morris, Maestanyglwyden, Oswestry.

The following day at Welshpool (14thSeptember), ewe lambs averaged £142, an amount that was up £8 on the previous year. Wyn Jones, Maesyderi, Ffairfach received the best price for the champion ewe lambs, which were sold to G Scrivens, Oldberrow Hill Farm, Ullenhall, in Warwickshire for £290.

The yearling and ewe lamb prices at the Association sale in Hereford (15 th September ) were up from the 2022 sale.

Yearling ewes averaged £197, with the top price of £300 again being gained by H&E Powell, Llwyngwilym, Rhaeadr for a pen that sold to D J Lloyd, Cefnbarrech, Trefeglwys, Powys. Ewe lambs at Hereford averaged £142, with D E Thomas, Grofft, Llanwrda receiving the best price of £255 from Barton Farms, Home Farm, Barton Hartshorn.

The Association’s September sales continued at Ruthin (September 16 th) with yearling ewes averaging £183. Alun Evans, Ffrith Fedw, Prion, Denbigh received the top price of £225 for a pen, which was bought by C & HV Parry, Sychdyn, Tremeirchion. At the same time, ewe lambs averaged £124, with the best price of £175 achieved by E Jones, Ty Nant, Eglwys Bach, Colwyn when selling to R J Ryan, Llannerch, Dolwen.

Welsh Mule Sheep Breeders Association field officer William Jones said the quality of sheep put forward had been excellent throughout the September sales, and he was confident that both vendors and buyers had been generally satisfied.

“I’m sure the consistent quality of stock will attract buyers to our October sales on the 12th and 17th at Welshpool and Hereford, respectively.”

Association chairman Richard Thomas was also delighted with the overall outcome.

He said,

“I’m really pleased that the sales have held up so well. We are confident that the sheep forward will be up to the association’s usual excellent standards, and there will be a very good choice available for buyers.”

Several competitions were held at the sales, the results of which, are as follows:

WELSHPOOL

Best pen of 20 or more ewe lambs from any size consignment

Winner: Wyn Jones, Maes y Deri, Ffairfach.

Judges: E Morgan, Tyngarn, Llandovery & B Goddard, Frankstown Farm, Longtown.

RUTHIN

Keith Evans Memorial Perpetual Cup for best pair of yearling ewes

Winner: Alun E. Evans Ffrith Fedw, Prion, Denbigh.

Midland Bank PLC Perpetual Trophy for the champion pen of 20 or more ewe lambs

Winner: HA & SM Jones, Llwyn Gwgan, Llangwm, Corwen.

Judges: Alan & Osian Davies, Llys Farm, Denbigh.

HEREFORD

HSBC Perpetual Cup for the champion pen of 20 or more ewe lambs

Winner: D E Thomas, Grofft, Llanwrda.

Elwyn Bennett Memorial Cup for the best consignment of 80 or more Welsh Mule ewe lambs.

Winner: S. Bennett, Trellwydion, Llanbister.

Judge: Mr P Shed, Barton Farms, Barton Hartshorn, Buckinghamshire.

The next official Welsh Mule Sales will be held in Welshpool (October 12th) and Hereford (October 17th).