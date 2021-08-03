Ringley Group Launches New HQ in Cardiff After Securing New Clients

Ringley Group, one of the UK’s leading residential property consultancies, has signed up two more clients in Cardiff, who together represent over 1,000 apartments

The first scheme, known as Prospect Place, is managed by a Resident controlled Management Company and is located on Ferry Court in Cardiff Bay. Residents have full access to the on-site gym and swimming pool, as well as a concierge and secure car parking.

The building offers panoramic views across Cardiff Bay and has a private balcony on the fifth floor.

Ringley has also signed up another scheme in Cardiff. The building, known as Viceroy Court, comprising 46 apartments, is managed by a Residents’ Management Company set up from initial occupation, which differs slightly in structure from a Right to Manage company that separates the running and maintenance of a building from freehold ownership.

Today's announcement follows the recent news of Ringley winning the UK's largest Right To Manage group as its first franchisee client in Wales, Century Wharf estate, comprising 906 apartments, is managed by three RTM Companies (one for each freehold) who are paying to use Ringley’s operating systems, which have been developed in-house by the company and draw from the Group’s two decades’ experience in residential real estate.

To help support its continued growth and expansion in Wales, Ringley has also launched its new headquarters in Cardiff City centre. Located on West Bute Street, Ringley’s new Welsh 1,000 sq. ft. office will host 8 employees as well as support about 20 staff who are working on the various sites.

Headquartered in London, with secondary offices in Manchester and now Cardiff, Ringley currently manages over 12,000 homes across the UK, making it one of the country’s largest property managers.

Commenting Mary-Anne Bowring, group managing director at Ringley, said:

“Our operations in Wales continue to go from strength to strength as we signed up yet another two companies in Cardiff Bay as clients. “We’re absolutely delighted to have opened our new headquarters in Cardiff, which reflects our commitment to the Welsh property market and demonstrates our ambition to establish ourselves as having a market-leading position across the UK, with a presence in each home nation.”

In addition to providing property management services, Ringley has also advised major residential investors such as Grosvenor, Moda Living, Curlew Capital and Patrizia through its build to rent (BTR) consultancy arm.

Ringley was recently appointed to support the lease up, mobilisation and operations of Rise Homes' new BTR development in Coventry. Ringley had previously worked on other Rise Homes' schemes.

Rise Homes, backed by AIM listed manager Gresham House, will get full use of Ringley's automated lettings platform PlanetRent and operational platform Busy Living. Developed in-house by the Group, both platforms can be fully integrated into each other and are designed to simplify and speed up leasing and building operations.