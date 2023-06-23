Riding Centre Gallops Ahead with Advanced Practice Placement Programme

The Advanced Practice Placement Programme at Wrexham Glyndwr University provides the perfect opportunity for a student to prosper in so many ways.

Jane Sargeant, Director of Operations at Clwyd Special Riding Centre, spoke to Business News Wales to explain how the Advanced Practice Placement Programme has been highly beneficial for them as a local charity who operate through a small team of staff, the specific skills and expertise that a student can bring, how it has positively impacted their present and future work, the reasons why she decided to get involved and why she encourages other businesses to follow suit.