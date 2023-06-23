Riding Centre Gallops Ahead with Advanced Practice Placement Programme

The Advanced Practice Placement Programme at Wrexham Glyndwr University provides the perfect opportunity for a student to prosper in so many ways.
Jane Sargeant, Director of Operations at Clwyd Special Riding Centre, spoke to Business News Wales to explain how the Advanced Practice Placement Programme has been highly beneficial for them as a local charity who operate through a small team of staff, the specific skills and expertise that a student can bring, how it has positively impacted their present and future work, the reasons why she decided to get involved and why she encourages other businesses to follow suit.
About Clwyd Special Riding Centre
Clwyd Special Riding Centre (CSRC) is a registered charity located in Llanfynydd, near Wrexham, North Wales. The centre provides state-of-the-art facilities that support riding for the disabled and equine based activities, benefiting people of all ages with a wide range of disabilities and additional needs.
The centre opened in 1982 and is an approved Riding for the Disabled (RDA) and British Horse Society (BHS) Centre.
CSRC is run by a small team of experienced staff and managed by a board of trustees, supported by a large pool of incredible volunteers and a loyal team of RDA approved horses and ponies.