Riding Centre Gallops Ahead with Advanced Practice Placement Programme

The Advanced Practice Placement Programme at Wrexham Glyndwr University provides the perfect opportunity for a student to prosper in so many ways.

Jane Sargeant, Director of Operations at Clwyd Special Riding Centre, spoke to Business News Wales to explain how the Advanced Practice Placement Programme has been highly beneficial for them as a local charity who operate through a small team of staff, the specific skills and expertise that a student can bring, how it has positively impacted their present and future work, the reasons why she decided to get involved and why she encourages other businesses to follow suit.

About Clwyd Special Riding Centre

Clwyd Special Riding Centre (CSRC) is a registered charity located in Llanfynydd, near Wrexham, North Wales. The centre provides state-of-the-art facilities that support riding for the disabled and equine based activities, benefiting people of all ages with a wide range of disabilities and additional needs.

The centre opened in 1982 and is an approved Riding for the Disabled (RDA) and British Horse Society (BHS) Centre.

CSRC is run by a small team of experienced staff and managed by a board of trustees, supported by a large pool of incredible volunteers and a loyal team of RDA approved horses and ponies.

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

With roots tracing back to 1887 as the Wrexham School of Science and Art, Wrexham Glyndŵr University takes pride in its illustrious history. It became Denbighshire Technical Institute in 1927 and Denbighshire Technical College in 1939. It soon became necessary to merge with two other colleges to become North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI), which quickly became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million. NEWI gained university status in 2008 and Wrexham Glyndŵr University was born.

The Glyndŵr Enterprise Team is dedicated to positively impacting the business community by providing essential tools to gain a competitive edge in a world marked by global competition and unparalleled collaboration. Our mission is to foster an environment of knowledge-sharing and effective partnering. We promise to address the specific needs and challenges of each organization, with a commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and good business practice. We believe that education should be accessible to all, from start-ups and young graduates embarking on new careers, to business leaders and innovators; we equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to reach their full potential.

At the heart of our enterprise lies innovation and creativity, where new ideas are welcomed, and anything is possible with the will to make it happen.
 

