Rhug Estate Skincare Brand Move to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

Wild Beauty, the award-winning organic skincare brand from Rhug Estate, will be accepting payments via MATIC cryptocurrency online and in the farmshop from the end of May 2022.

This new digital move underpins Lord Newborough’s drive to make Wild Beauty a truly global brand. By joining other forward-thinking companies, Rhug is enabling customers to shop via an alternative payment method that is faster, more secure, and less expensive on a global scale.

Wild Beauty is a carbon neutral high performance skincare brand inspired by the wild beauty of Rhug Estate. A unique story of organic security, provenance and sustainability, the collection includes natural, wild foraged and organic ingredients from the Rhug estate including oats and honey and is packaged using recyclable materials and made in the UK.

The Rhug team are always looking at the feasibility of new technologies and are keen to stay ahead of the curve. The cryptocurrency market size is expected to grow from US$1.6 billion in 2021 to $2.2 billion by 2026 according to research from Markets and Markets.

Lord Newborough, Owner of Rhug Estate, said,

“As a business we always want to be thinking ahead to provide our consumers, both present and future, with options to enhance their buying experience with us. I wanted to specifically trade in MATIC from Polygon as it uses much less energy than other crypto currencies.”

Idris Price Director of Bloci, based in Wrexham said,

“We are delighted that Lord Newborough selected us to work with Rhug on this initiative. It shows Welsh businesses are at the forefront of adopting new technology and we have the expertise here in Wales. Bloci Ltd is one of those leading Welsh businesses with expertise to advice and support businesses not only on crypto but also with the wider aspects of adopting Blockchain technology for business use. We’d be delighted to see more businesses adopting Blockchain and we’re ready to assist them.”

An early pioneer of organic farming, Lord Newborough is passionate about sustainability and has ensured that the estate produces all its own energy across various hydro, geothermal, solar and wind turbine projects. More recently he and his team have calculated Rhug’s organic farm has a carbon negative status.

Wild Beauty launched in 2020 and is certified by the Soil Association COSMOS, Leaping Bunny cruelty-free, Vegan (V) Halal, Butterfly mark (positive beauty) and Gluten Free. Free from Sulphates, GM ingredients, artificial fragrances, artificial colours, parabens and harsh chemicals.