Rhondda Gallery Shortlisted for Green Growth Award

The workers gallery, studio and workshop in Ynyshir in the Rhondda Valley has been selected as a finalist for the first-ever ‘Green Growth Awards’, a new national competition recognising small businesses leading the way in embracing sustainability to innovate and drive business growth.

Launched by Small Business Britain, in partnership with BT, the inaugural Green Growth Awards will award two sustainability grants of £5,000 to two small businesses that have successfully boosted their bottom line by implementing sustainable initiatives. The grants will help provide additional funding for businesses to invest further in this area.

Dr Gayle Rogers who founded the Workers, a small but fierce independent gallery and creative space in 2014, has made it to the final round of the awards after impressing judges with her commitment to green growth. This includes their investment in a cargo e-bike initially to make local deliveries of orders, but the potential to do more with the bike soon saw it being utilised to delivery community library book loans and to pedal power the Workers’ ‘gallery home visits' initiative.

Gayle said ‘’My focus is sharing work that has a resonance for local people – that can inspire reminiscence or storytelling. The visits are a way to help tackle isolation and enable those living in the community to experience what is going on around them in a safe and familiar environment. I visit nursing homes, warm-banks and to those who are housebound with unframed artwork and photographs, alongside books and catalogues relating to exhibitions. Alongside I am there to talk through the work and offer activities like drawing or collage to help people respond in their own creative way to what they are experiencing. My eco- transport approach has expanded the gallery exhibitions reach into the community and I want that to develop further.’’

On being named as a finalist, Gayle said:

“The cargo ebike was a game changer for my business. As someone in my late-fifties I want to show people what is possible to do with an e-bike for a micro business like mine and that age is not a barrier to cycling for work.’’ “On several occasions, there has been as much interest in my bike as in there has been in the artwork and orders I have been delivering – inspiring conversations around sustainability, cycling, exercise for good mental health and travel.’’

Richard Morgan who receives his orders via the initiative said:

“We live at the top of a big hill (it is Wales!), But that doesn’t stop Gayle and the electric cargo bike making our delivery every month. It’s the only” electric” delivery we get.”

The bike was christened ‘Leonora’ after the formidable suffragette and bodyguard to Emmaline Pankhurst, Leonora Cohen.

“The Green Growth Awards recognise the outstanding small businesses that are not only leading the way in sustainability but are also using it to fuel innovation and growth,” says Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain. “These businesses are proving that greener practices not only benefit the planet but also create real business success—whether through cost savings, waste reduction, or deeper customer engagement. Their passion and commitment are making a real impact on their communities and the economy.”

The nation’s 5.5m small businesses are estimated to represent half of the UK’s business emissions1 and the Green Growth Awards has been launched as part of Small Business Britain’s ongoing partnership with BT to empower UK small businesses to better understand their environmental impact and embrace more sustainable practices and growth opportunities.

“The Green Growth Awards shine a spotlight on the small businesses that are not only driving sustainability but also setting the standard for innovation and growth,” said Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Business, at BT. “It’s truly inspiring to see how these businesses are leveraging sustainable practices to achieve real business success and create positive change in their communities. We’re really proud to support this initiative.”

BT is also a member of the Willow Review Steering Board; a new independent review aiming to underline the financial case for sustainability for small businesses, which has been spearheaded by Small Business Britain and is backed by the UK Government.

The winners of the Green Growth Awards will be announced at a special event at BT’s Headquarters in London on 11 March 2025.