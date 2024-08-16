Revised Deadlines for Regional Tourism Awards

Deadlines have been revised for applications to regional tourism awards.

The National Tourism Awards for Wales will return in Spring 2025. Hosted by Visit Wales they celebrate the best of the tourism industry throughout the country.

To enter, businesses must apply through their county or regional tourism awards. Only winners of the 2024 Regional Awards will be considered for the National Tourism Awards for Wales in March 2025.

Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Social Partnership, said:

“We are fortunate to be blessed with a variety of outstanding tourism businesses in Wales.

“Whilst I appreciate that most will be busy welcoming visitors at present, a reminder too not to forget putting yourselves forward for the regional tourism awards, the first step in gaining recognition at the National Awards. Make sure you and your area get the recognition you deserve for what you do and how you do it.”

The categories for the National Tourism Awards 2025 are:

Best Hotel Best B&B, Inn and Guesthouse Best Self-Catering Best Caravan, Camping, Glamping Best Attraction Best Activity, Experience or Tour Bro a Byd Category (Those going the extra mile on environmental sustainability) Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award Best Place to Eat Rising Star Best Event Best Dog Friendly Business

To enter and for further information, businesses are asked to use the links below depending on where they are located:

South West Wales:

Carmarthenshire – Please enter through the Carmarthenshire Tourism Awards. Closing date for entries is midnight on 6 September 2024.

Swansea & Neath Port Talbot – Please enter through the Swansea Bay Tourism Awards. The closing date for entries is midnight on 6 September 2024.

Pembrokeshire – Entries closed 30 July Visit Pembrokeshire Croeso Awards.

South East Wales:

South East Wales Tourism Awards – Closing date for entries is midnight on 6 September 2024.

Mid Wales:

Mid Wales Tourism Awards – Closing date for entries is midnight on 6 September 2024.

North Wales: