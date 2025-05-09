Retailers and Leisure Operator Set to Open in Former Debenhams Unit

Three businesses are set to open at Swansea’s former Debenhams unit in early 2026.

Swansea Council is now signing heads of terms agreements with two well-known high street retailers and a leisure operator for the building.

The names of the shops and the leisure business will be announced as soon as leasing discussions are completed.

Located in the Quadrant Shopping Centre, the ground floor of the former Debenhams building will be subdivided into two units for the well-known retail tenants and the upper floors will be repurposed for the leisure operator.

Refurbishment work including re-roofing and the stripping out of fixtures and fittings is planned for this summer so the building is ready for tenant fitout from the autumn.

Swansea Council purchased the building with Welsh Government support after Debenhams went into administration.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“We know how important the former Debenhams building is for local people and city centre businesses. That’s why we’ve been working tirelessly to attract retail and leisure tenants and reach a stage where refurbishment work can take place to prepare the building for occupation once again. “Due to open in early 2026, this will bring far more people and activity back to the Quadrant and the city centre while also creating more confidence and helping attract even more investment and jobs in future. It’ll also help tackle the challenges of online shopping and people heading elsewhere to shop.”

Work is also starting this summer on a revamp of Castle Square to create a far greener destination at the heart of the city centre.

Meanwhile, the new office development at 71/72 Kingsway is soon to be officially opened. Two tenants have already been announced for that development and more will be confirmed in the coming months.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said: