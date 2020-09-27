Retailer Opens New Store in the Capital

Home Improvement retailer Wickes has opened a brand new store in Cardiff. The national brand closed its Cardiff West shop as part of its estate transformation strategy; relocating the operation to Dragon Retail Park, Newport Road, (opposite Morrisons). The store is open Monday to Saturday 7am – 6pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm.

New store, new offering

The 30,000 square foot unit supports Wickes’ distinctive service model and new store format, with clear areas that cater for DIYers, small trade and those consumers looking for support on larger transformational home improvement projects. The new Cardiff store also marks a milestone for the retailer, as 60% of its stores nationwide are now in this new customer friendly format.

The quick, simple and easy to shop layout features a wide range of products and includes a Dulux in-store mixing service and a new outdoor project centre. A 5,000 square foot purpose built Kitchen, Bathroom and Boutique Tile Showroom is situated on the mezzanine, and features the latest on-trend ranges, together with expert help from experienced Design Consultants, who can assist customers’ transformational projects either face-to-face or through virtual meetings.

A business first

A first for the Wickes estate, Cardiff has a designated area for what the business names ‘Smart Fulfilment’. This 600 square foot area assists the digital shopping journey, with the storage of items picked by colleagues for home delivery, ready for collection by local carriers. This is part of the home improvement retailer’s store of the future concept to drive efficiency and better customer service across its store network.

Lee Grainger, Store Manager, Cardiff commented:

“We’re so excited for customers to see this brand new Wickes store, we’re able to offer many more products and services to local residents in this new space. The store has been designed to make shopping for home improvement and trade projects simpler than ever before, with the layout making it easier to find everything customers need in one trip. We’re also able to walk people around some inspirational room sets across kitchens and bathrooms, where our Design Consultants can really bring customers' projects to life with our digital tools.“



Latest covid safety information

On the 14th September the Welsh Government confirmed it is a legal requirement to wear face coverings in all indoor public spaces for customers and colleagues. If you are visiting a Wickes store in Wales please wear a face covering unless exempt on medical grounds.