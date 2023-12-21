Reopening the Treherbert Railway Line

Transport for Wales (TfW) and partners have removed some of the oldest railway infrastructure in Wales, and replaced it with a modern, brand-new signalling system including the installation of Overhead Line Equipment that will electrify the line in the near future.

Additionally, three new track loops have been installed that will allow more frequent services and there have been various station works including the extension of platforms and adding new footbridges.

The infrastructure changes are all part of the South Wales Metro project that will deliver more frequent, greener and improved rail services within the region.

The transformation of the Core Valley Lines for the Metro has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through Welsh Government, and will enable faster, more frequent services between Cardiff and the heads of the valleys.

Starting in early January 2024, TfW drivers will begin their training on the upgraded line, new track layout and signalling systems, as well as further training on the new Metro tram-trains.

As trains will be running on the track from January 2024, TfW are reminding people that no unauthorised personnel should attempt to trespass onto the railway line, as it is extremely dangerous and illegal.

Bus replacement services will remain in place until passenger trains start again in February 2024.

From February 2024, TfW will reintroduce two trains per hour onto the Treherbert line, with brand-new Metro trains expected to enter service from summer 2024.

Karl Gilmore, Rail Infrastructure Director said:

“This is another key milestone as we continue to deliver the South Wales Metro project for the people of South Wales. We’ve upgraded a Victorian railway line to a modern, 21st century electrified line that will run brand-new tram-trains in the near future. “I’d like to thank all our customers and railway neighbours for their support and patience during this time of transformation and wish them all a Merry Christmas. In 2024, people will really start to see the benefits from much of the work that has been carried out.”

As a thank you to TfW customers and lineside neighbours for their patience, TfW will be extending the Rhondda Railcard discount for 3 months following the reopening of the line in February 2024.