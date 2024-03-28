Renewable Energy: The Road to Keeping Wealth in Wales

Renewable Energy: The Road to Keeping Wealth in Wales

The Welsh Government must set terms of engagement with the commercial renewable energy sector, ensuring Wales retains greater income from the renewable energy developments it hosts.

The call comes from the IWA in its report Sharing Power, Spreading Wealth, which makes recommendations aimed at ensuring Welsh communities benefit from the transition to net zero.

Business News Wales editor Gemma Casey spoke to report author Lydia Godden about the potential for communities to see greater long-term returns from private-sector renewable energy projects.

Read the report in full here.