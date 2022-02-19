Remodelling Work Begins at Corris Railway Station

Work is underway to remodel the track layout at Corris Railway Station and construct a new platform before train services on the Mid Wales narrow gauge line resume over Easter weekend.

Last autumn, new sleepers made of recycled plastic were delivered and Corris Railway Society volunteers added fittings to support the rails. The plastic sleepers are expected to have a life of 30 years before needing replacement.

The volunteers planned and prepared vehicles for the works train and various components for the new track plan were prepared in the Maespoeth Junction workshops.

Existing track has been lifted and sections of the station platform removed. New track has been laid between Braichgoch Farm Crossing and the station throat.

Construction of the traverser, which will allow locomotives to run round their trains, is underway at Statfold Engineering near Tamworth in Staffordshire. When the traverser has been delivered and installed, the rest of the trackwork, comprising the passenger line and the run round loop, will be put in place and a new platform constructed.

The station rebuild is part of ongoing work to revive the oldest narrow gauge railway in Mid Wales. The original Corris station was demolished in 1968.

Site restrictions make it impossible to recreate the former station exactly, but the new structure will eventually include an overall roof, a feature that made its predecessor an iconic part of the British narrow gauge scene.

Considerable fundraising will be needed to make further progress when the latest phase of the work is completed.

Donations towards the station project can be made online via www.corris.co.uk or cheques payable to Corris Railway can be sent to Corris Railway, Station Yard, Corris, Machynlleth, SY20 9SH.