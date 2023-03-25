Reeds Solicitors Expands Welsh Practice with New Criminal Mandate

Leading national law firm Reeds Solicitors LLP (Reeds) has announced the appointment of Peter Harper to its Bridgend office in South Wales.

With over 40 years’ experience in criminal law, Peter Harper is a crown court case worker and accredited police station representative. He joins the firm from Redkite Solicitors (Redkite) who are no longer accepting criminal defence cases and will pass these on to Reeds through Peter.

Peter joins the new office in Bridgend – a patch he knows very well having spent decades working there – from which he will continue to attend police stations and crown courts across South Wales for clients. Over the years, Peter has managed some of the most serious cases in Bridgend including murder, drugs conspiracies, and defending complex prosecutions. Last year alone saw him represent two separate female clients each accused of murdering their sons in high profile cases. Though the cases were not linked, they occurred only a few weeks apart.

Jon Wilkins, partner in charge of Reeds’ growth strategy in Wales, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Peter Harper to the growing complex crime team in Bridgend. His gravitas and vast experience defending clients charged with some of the most serious crimes in South Wales will be a welcome addition to our current offering.”

Peter Harper added: