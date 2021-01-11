Redrow to Convert Listed Building and Build 219 New Homes in Caerleon

Redrow, the leading UK housebuilder that is headquartered in North Wales, has secured a resolution to grant planning permission from Newport City Council Planning Committee to develop 219 homes on the former University of South Wales campus in Caerleon.
Planning consent allows for the conversion of the grade-II listed building which features in Netflix’s hit series, Sex Education. Together with a further two listed buildings on site, these will be converted into 48 homes with another 171 new builds ranging from one bedroom apartments to four bedroom family homes.
Initial demolition work is expected to start on-site imminently with the first homes available for sale later this year.
Jane Carpenter is Planning Director for Redrow South Wales. She said:
“Today’s decision by Newport City Council’s planning committee is a reflection of the careful and collaborative approach that we have taken to this development; focussing on retaining, protecting and enhancing the heritage of this fantastic site.
“We will continue to work closely with our statutory stakeholders to develop this high quality residential site with a landscape led approach that will demonstrate our commitment to good placemaking. Importantly, we will restore and convert the main Edwardian building, its lodges and historic gate piers.
“Caerleon is a highly sought after location with real heritage and archaeological importance. The 219 new Redrow homes will form a new community that benefits from superb landscaping, green open spaces and excellent pedestrian and cycle connectivity. We’re really looking forward to starting work on site.”