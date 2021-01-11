Redrow to Convert Listed Building and Build 219 New Homes in Caerleon

Redrow, the leading UK housebuilder that is headquartered in North Wales, has secured a resolution to grant planning permission from Newport City Council Planning Committee to develop 219 homes on the former University of South Wales campus in Caerleon.

Planning consent allows for the conversion of the grade-II listed building which features in Netflix’s hit series, Sex Education. Together with a further two listed buildings on site, these will be converted into 48 homes with another 171 new builds ranging from one bedroom apartments to four bedroom family homes.

Initial demolition work is expected to start on-site imminently with the first homes available for sale later this year.

Jane Carpenter is Planning Director for Redrow South Wales. She said: