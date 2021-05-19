Redrow Starts Sales Centres’ Digital Transformation in Wales

Redrow, the leading premium housebuilder headquartered in Flintshire, is undertaking its biggest ever transformation of sales centres and brand look, starting in Caerphilly.

The company, which currently has 11 developments across Wales, is replacing its sales centres with digital-first ‘Customer Experience Suites’, and has revamped its logo. Interactive screens, iPads and site-plans are replacing old-style printed brochures and posters to create what Redrow believes are the sector’s first paperless sales centres. The customer experience suites will eventually replace all Redrow sales centres and the first one has been launched in Wales at De Clare Gardens in Caerphilly.

Digital signage will also carry personalised messages welcoming customers to their appointments to meet with their customer service contacts in dedicated spaces.

Redrow is already at the forefront of digital innovation within the housebuilding sector with its industry-first online reservation service – the only one of its kind which allows buyers to legally complete the reservation of their new home online. In a trend accelerated by the Covid restrictions, 99% of Redrow’s reservations are now made this way.

At the same time, a refreshed Redrow logo is being rolled out, initially across digital channels. The new logo creates a cleaner, more contemporary look against a geometric pattern inspired by the Arts & Crafts movement that characterises the exteriors of its Heritage collection of homes.

The new brand and the suites have been designed to reflect Redrow’s purpose of creating ‘a better way to live’, while the offline experience remains equally important, says Group Customer and Marketing Director, Matt Grayson.