Global Award Win for Welsh Innovation Funding Consultancy

RedKnight Consultancy has been named ‘Most Outstanding Grants and Funding Specialists 2021’ in the Global Business Insight Awards.
These annual awards are a celebration of business leadership, innovation, and sector success across the globe. They recognise business leaders across a full spectrum of sectors, including financial services, technology, and construction.
The win adds to a series of successes for RedKnight in the past twelve months. It won numerous awards in 2020, such as ‘Best R&D Funding Consultancy 2020 – UK’ in the GHP International Life Sciences Awards and ‘Start-up Support Consultancy of the Year’ in the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards.
RedKnight supports tech-based start-ups and SMEs with their innovation funding applications. Since launching in 2015, RedKnight has secured over £10 million of grant funding for its clients, enabling the development of many innovative products, processes and services.
Dayne Hodgson, Co-Director of RedKnight Consultancy, said:
“We are extremely proud to receive this award, which is testament to the excellent service our team continuously delivers.”
“The past year has presented many challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and so to be acknowledged by the Global Business Insight Awards as one of the best grant funding consultancies in the UK at this time is a wonderful achievement.”
“We must also give a big thank you to all our innovative clients. They make our business possible by trusting us to support their grant applications.”