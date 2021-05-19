Global Award Win for Welsh Innovation Funding Consultancy

RedKnight Consultancy has been named ‘Most Outstanding Grants and Funding Specialists 2021’ in the Global Business Insight Awards.

These annual awards are a celebration of business leadership, innovation, and sector success across the globe. They recognise business leaders across a full spectrum of sectors, including financial services, technology, and construction.

The win adds to a series of successes for RedKnight in the past twelve months. It won numerous awards in 2020, such as ‘Best R&D Funding Consultancy 2020 – UK’ in the GHP International Life Sciences Awards and ‘Start-up Support Consultancy of the Year’ in the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards.

RedKnight supports tech-based start-ups and SMEs with their innovation funding applications. Since launching in 2015, RedKnight has secured over £10 million of grant funding for its clients, enabling the development of many innovative products, processes and services.

Dayne Hodgson, Co-Director of RedKnight Consultancy, said: