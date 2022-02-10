Redrow Launches Scheme to Help Youngsters to Try Snowsports in Wales

Redrow has launched a scheme to support youngsters keen to try out snowsports in Wales.

Headquartered in Ewloe, housebuilder Redrow has celebrated its partnership with GB Snowsport by creating a £10,000 Winter Sports Fund to encourage local children, and youngsters’ groups and clubs, to take to their local snowdome or dry ski slope and try skiing or snowboarding for the first time.

The initiative, created this year, aims to inspire the nation’s GB Snowsport stars of the future – and is now open for applications from children aged 4-16, with groups, including Brownies and Scouts, who are also welcomed to enter.

In addition to providing an alternative sporting experience and proving to have many health benefits, both physically and mentally, Redrow is keen to make snowsports more accessible and inspire youngsters to nurture a passion for the sports, by creating a memorable first experience.

As well as taking to the slopes, winners are also in with the chance of learning from the pro’s themselves by enjoying a training session with a GB Snowsport champion, who will be sharing their skills on the snow and offering their advice for the next generation of youngsters looking to pursue a career in snowsports.

Beverley Wookey, Sales Director for Redrow in South Wales, said:

“We are thrilled to be marking our exciting partnership with GB Snowsport with the launch of Redrow’s Winter Sports Fund. “With us in the midst of Winter, now is a great time to learn more about the different snowsports, and to contribute towards GB Snowsport’s success by helping to inspire the next generation of winter athletes. “Here at Redrow, we support the creation of thriving communities both at our developments and within the wider communities, and this fantastic fund is another way for us to give back to local people.”

Vicky Gosling OBE, Chief Executive for GB Snowsport, added:

“Everyone at GB Snowsport is delighted to support the launch of Redrow’s Winter Sports Fund. “With indoor snow centres and outdoor dry slopes up and down the country we are delighted that Redrow are giving more children the chance to get involved with the sports we love, right here in the United Kingdom. Whether we’re discovering the next generation of professional winter sports athletes”.

The fund is now open and will close at midnight on Monday 7 March 2022.

For further details on how to apply, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/promo/snow-sport-fund

To find out more about Redrow’s current developments in South Wales, visit the website.