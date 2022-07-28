Redevelopment Plans will Turbo Charge Regeneration of Abergele

The redevelopment of an iconic Abergele town centre site has moved a step closer with designs being drawn up.

Housing association Cartrefi Conwy say they will be consulting local people later this year over the proposals for the long derelict Bee Hotel and the adjoining former Slater’s Citroen and Nissan dealerships.

Slaters closed suddenly in March 2018 after 100 years of trading and then went into administration.

The shock collapse left 74 people out of work and ended the company’s century-long association with the market town.

Cartrefi Conwy have joined forces with contractors Anwyl Partnerships to breathe new life into the 2.3 acre plot.

The acquisition of the land has paved the way for the biggest single scheme in the history of the housing association.

The aim is to create a mix of commercial developments and affordable housing for people aged over 55, along with improved community space and access.

Cartrefi Conwy has also secured an extra £39 million in funding to build 1,000 energy efficient homes across the region.

They say the new finance package was a “gamechanger” that will enable the organisation to reach new heights and help kick start the North Wales economy back into life after the slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cartrefi Conwy Chief Executive Andrew Bowden said: