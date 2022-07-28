Acorn Creates all-new Marketing Division as Demand Continues to Grow

Acorn has created an all-new marketing division as service delivery levels across the organisation continue to rise.

A series of new appointments have been made in 2022 under Head of Marketing, Danielle Haynes, as the UK recruiter continues to experience increasing demand for its services UK-wide.

Acorn has a network of 30 branches supporting businesses through its specialist divisions, which cover manufacturing, production, IT, legal, construction, commercial, energy, life sciences, aerospace and other sectors.

Its new Marketing Team will help continue to support the expansion of services alongside Danielle and others already working in the division, including Innovation and Development Manager Chris Bromfield and Digital Marketing Manager Christina Harris.

Having been promoted from Senior Digital Marketing Executive to her current role earlier this year, Christina’s was the first in a series of new appointments to have been made within the company’s marketing division this year.

Since then, Gavin Pritchard has also been promoted to Senior Graphic Designer and Logan Williams has joined the company as a Junior Graphic Designer, Heidi Davies as Marketing Executive, and Charlie Hill as Marketing Assistant.

Danielle said of her new team:

It has been a real privilege to lead the marketing division here at Acorn at such a pivotal time for the business, and to have played such a hand in creating a Marketing Team fit for its future too. It’s been a demanding few years for businesses everywhere and we are fortunate that Acorn has been steadily sourcing the skills and expertise it needs, during that time, to continue building on the opportunities available not just to us, but to our highly valued clients in the post-pandemic world too. It’s been a great pleasure to be facing the future together as what has already become a very tight knit team. The depth of knowledge available to us as a result of these new appointments puts Acorn in a really great place to respond to, and grow beyond, the ever-increasing demand for its services across the UK.

Heidi Davies joins Acorn following experience working in the care sector, with Logan Williams becoming a full-time member of staff following his successful completion of a work placement arranged under the Government’s Kickstart scheme, helping 16 to 24 year-olds into permanent employment.

Charlie Hill was a music graduate with events experience before joining Acorn as its newest employee within the marketing division.

Bernard Ward, Managing Director at Acorn, said: