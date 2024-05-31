Red Meat Trade Bonus Hopes as EU Livestock Numbers Shrink

Early year beef export figures are up – and there could be more to come as latest statistics indicate an internal decline in EU red meat production.

During quarter one, Britain exported 27,150 tonnes of beef, up 3.7% on year earlier figures, with the value of exports up 0.7%. A total of 85% went to the EU, with non-EU countries receiving 66% more and Hong Kong seeing a huge 84% increase on year earlier figures.

Lamb exports also had a healthy increase in January and February and only fell in March due to increases in domestic demand; nevertheless, export value in quarter one up was 13% and volumes were higher than both 2021 and 2022.

Elizabeth Swancott, Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales’ (HCC) Market Intelligence, Research & Development Senior Officer, said:

“These figures from HMRC are very encouraging and it seems beef production, according to a EU Commission report, is expected to drop by 2.3% in 2024, due to the internal structural adjustments of the suckler and dairy herd.”

This follows a 2.8% decline in production in 2023, when the suckler numbers dropped by 160,000 head and the dairy herd by 344,000 head. EU sheep meat production has also dropped by 5% following a longer-term scaling down- amounting to a reduction of 6 million head since 2019.

Elizabeth said:

“While it’s always difficult to gainsay the marketplace, any supply shortfalls offer potential opportunities for further UK exports to a major trading partner. Alongside these positive beef opportunities, sheepmeat has scope with low availability, and resultant high prices, predicted to result in a 2.5% increase in exports to the EU throughout 2024.”

She said underlying trends reflect a tight supply of lambs in all marketplaces, with less British lambs available for export and more lamb staying on the domestic market because of high demand in March.