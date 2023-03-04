Recruitment Underway for New-look The Swallow Falls Inn

The Swallow Falls Hotel will become The Swallow Falls Inn when it reopens later in 2023, as owners The Inn Collection Group unveil its new identity and begin the recruitment of staff for the Betsw-y-Coed venue.

The Newcastle-based pub with rooms operator purchased The Swallow Falls Hotel in December 2021 as its first Welsh acquisition and recently submitted plans for extensive renovations that will see the landmark venue return to welcoming visitors.

As part of the refurbishment a fresh identity has also been created for the Inn which has been unveiled as applications are opened for the position of general manager.

Following the brand style for all ICG sites, the new look for The Swallow Falls Inn sees a coat of arms containing iconography associated with the surrounding area.

Proudly flanked by a pair of rampant dragons, a shield split into two sees the left-hand side contain a chevron on a subtle green background with a golden eagle, taking inspiration from the coats of arms for Gwynedd County, Aberconwy district and the Wynn family of Gwydir Castle.

The right-hand segment is filled by a stylised, graphical illustration of the rivuleted waterfall that the Inn is named after and located nearby, with all elements combining to create a crest firmly rooted in north Wales heritage.

With contractors set to be announced and enabling works beginning in earnest ahead of an anticipated granting of planning permission, the first of an anticipated 38 full-time jobs is now being recruited by the company.

Set to be appointed in advance of the refurbishment’s completion, the successful candidate will play a key role in building the team at The Swallow Falls Inn and ensuring the property is ready to welcome customers with open arms.

Responsibilities and accountabilities include ensuring exceptional levels of guest satisfaction, having direct line responsibility for the senior team of assistant managers, head chef and head housekeeper and overseeing the commercial performance of the business, including planning, budgeting, and cost control in line with agreed budgets.

Seeking a highly motivated individual with a focus on customer service and an ability to lead, hire, develop and motivate staff, The Swallow Falls Inn’s general manager will also have a strong food background and hospitality will be at the forefront of their demeanour.

Leading the recruitment process, The Inn Collection Group’s recruitment manager Catherine Bellhouse said: