South Wales Accountancy Practice Targets Growth with Director Appointments

Parker & Co has signalled its target for growth in the coming year with the promotion of two accountants to directors of the business.

The Newport, Gwent -based accountants and business advisers have promoted Gareth Pinder, aged 39, and Rebecca Webster, 43, to their new roles at the practice.

Gareth, from Newport, joined the Newport business as part of a merger with a Cwmbran practice.

Gareth said:

“Parker & Co is in an exciting position of growth. We have all worked really hard to ensure that the recent merger with Cwmbran's Griffiths & James went smoothly through the pandemic. We are now in a position to fully incorporated into Parker & Co.”

Gareth, who enjoys being active, competing in triathlons, squash, basketball and music, said:

“We have a lot of exciting new ventures coming up that I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into now that self-assessment is over for this year.”

Rebecca, originally from Newcastle Upon Tyne, moved to South Wales almost 20 years ago to manage a Bristol contact centre and retrained as an accountant after redundancy. She has been with Parker & Co for 13 years.

Rebecca, who enjoys walking, travel and dining out, said: