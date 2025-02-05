Recruitment Group Appoints CCO to Drive International Expansion

Conexus DX, the South Wales based digital transformation recruitment specialist has agreed a share exchange with its parent company the Recolution Group.

As part of the deal, Conexus becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of the group while founder Connor Wall joins the group board as a partner and Chief Commercial Officer.

The Recolution Group was founded by South Wales recruitment entrepreneur Dale Williams and includes Yolk Recruitment, Meritus Talent and City Executive Search among its brands. Supplying staff to a diverse customer base on a global basis, the group is known for staffing projects on five continents and has a roster of public and private sector clientele.

Dale Williams said:

“In early 2019 Connor came to me with a vision of establishing a digital transformation recruitment brand that could compete on the world stage, from Cardiff. His ambition was infectious, and I instantly knew that our combined skillsets could create something special. Fast forward five years and we have built a brand in Conexus that generates a turnover of more than 5 million a year, with clients that include household names such as PwC, Deloitte and SAP. This deal was a natural and organic move which takes us from a Joint Venture model to a partner owned, group entity, and ensures that the benefits of a group vision can be felt by our core brands. I am delighted to be able to welcome Connor to the group in his new role as CCO as he focusses on fuelling our Contract growth and international footprint. Connor will remain the Global MD of Conexus, and the business will continue to operate in the same way that has made it successful to now.”

Connor Wall added:

“When Dale and I started Conexus, I couldn’t have foreseen the challenges and opportunities that would present themselves while pursuing our lofty ambitions. This included the lows of a global lockdown in our first year of business, to the highs of being recognised globally as an entrepreneur of the year in 2024. Despite our relative infancy as a brand, we have achieved recognition on a vast scale and have been involved in some of the most exciting global scaling plans that our clients have ever faced. We specialise in placing permanent and contract Digital Transformation talent into markets including SAP, Salesforce, Data, Software & Cyber and our niche focus along with our robust service levels have positioned us for exponential growth, as we continue on our mission of ‘Connecting our Universe'. The plan now is to apply Conexus strengths to the wider group, and I am privileged to be trusted to lead the international growth plans for our Group while continuing to position Conexus as the No 1 agency for DX talent globally.”

The Recolution Group and its shareholders were advised on the deal by dealmaking business GS Verde Group.

Matt Sutton, Director, said:

“GS Verde were pleased to advise the Recolution Group on this deal. We have enjoyed working with the business for several years and look forward to seeing the next phase of their growth following this transaction.”

The Recolution Group's head office is based in Cardiff along with its 65 staff. They have offices in Barcelona and the Netherlands and have plans to open offices in Dubai and the US.