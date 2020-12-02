Record Year for Wales’ Recycling as 64% Target Exceeded

The recycling rate for Wales has reached a record high, with the country as a whole exceeding the latest recycling target and achieving 65.14% for 2019/20, according to statistics published.

2019/20 is the first year of the 64% statutory recycling target rate, having previously been at 58% since 2015/16.

The breakdown by Local Authority shows 18 of the 22 have delivered against the increased target in the very first year. With three local authorities in Wales having achieved a level which exceeds the next target of 70% by 2025.

The figures show 1.51 million tonnes of material was generated within Local Authorities in Wales in 2019-20, a decrease of almost 2.0 per cent on 2018-19. Nearly a million tonnes (984,935 tonnes) of which was recycled, re-used or composted.

Since devolution the Welsh Government has invested £1 billion in household recycling.

Welcoming the achievement, Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths said: