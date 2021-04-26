Record Sales Fuel Investment and Expansion at Mid Wales Firm

Record growth is fuelling expansion at Mid Wales-based variable frequency drive (VFD) innovator and manufacturer Invertek Drives.

With double digit growth in sales in 2020 and record figures already in Q1 of 2021, the company is embarking on a recruitment drive across its innovation and manufacturing departments. It employs more than 200 people at its global headquarters and manufacturing facility at Welshpool, Powys, UK.

The company’s multi-million-pound strategic stock of electronic components, used in the manufacture of its VFDs, has enabled it to continue to fulfil global orders with short lead times. This is in the face of a worldwide shortage in components faced by many other electronics manufacturers and the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Its 5,500sq metre manufacturing facility located near Welshpool has increased production as a result of demand for its VFDs. Rigorous health and safety procedures to protect employees have ensured continued production throughout the pandemic.

Rhydian Welson, Sales and Marketing Director of Invertek Drives, said:

“2020 was a remarkable year for us. Despite the global challenges, demand for our Optidrive VFDs rose throughout the year. Already in 2021, we have surpassed previous records set in our 22-year history,” “Throughout this we have fulfilled all customer orders, including those via our two-day express service. We’ve demonstrated how our approach to holding a strategic stock of components used in production ensures our ability to maintain production no matter what the global conditions are.”

Invertek Drives only build to order, supplying its worldwide sales partner network with stock that is maintained at a local level in more than 80 countries. This ensures production is only targeted where demand is allowing a fast turnaround. Despite significant increased air and sea transportation costs over the past 12 months, Invertek has maintained its competitive edge in the VFD market.

Rhydian added: