Rally North Wales Announces New Partnership with Get Jerky

Rally North Wales has secured a new partnership with Trailhead Fine Foods for 2023 which will see the popular loose surface stage event move its base from Dolgellau to Welshpool.

The March 25 event will be known as the Get Jerky Rally North Wales, promoting the Welshpool-based company’s leading nutritious, high-protein beef jerky snacks brand.

Organised by Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club (WSSCC), the rally will feature stages in world-class forest complexes, famed for their pivotal role in events such as Wales Rally GB.

The move to Welshpool will offer new opportunities for the rally, ensuring the event remains fresh and exciting as it continues to progress.

This new partnership with Get Jerky is an exciting phase for the rally with event organisers set to announce more details on the planned schedule and format in the coming weeks.

WSSCC chairman Guy Weaver said:

“Rally North Wales is overjoyed to welcome Get Jerky as title sponsors of the event and we are very excited to announce that Welshpool will be the host town for 2023 which in itself offers new opportunities for the rally. “Get Jerky is an extremely popular and trusted brand in motorsport and used Wales Rally GB in 2018 to launch the product to the world. We can really resonate with their business model and, as they are based in Welshpool as well, it made complete sense to move the event to their home town. “More information will be released in due course, but we would like to extend our thanks to Arwyn Watkins of Trailhead Fine Foods for supporting the event.”

Mr Watkins, OBE, managing director of Trailhead Fine Foods, is equally delighted to partner with the event.

“Our brand has been a constant feature in both modern and historic rallying championships in the UK,” he said. “When we were approached by Wolverhampton and Staffordshire Car Club for support, it was clear that both partners had a clear understanding of the challenges that are faced in running a motorsport event such as the Get Jerky Rally North Wales. “The rally’s importance to the economy of the host communities in Welshpool and Dolgellau is especially important to the Get Jerky brand and the organising team fully supports that priority. “This is a new partnership which has the potential to make a real difference. I expect to see some exciting announcements that will further increase opportunities within our communities, as well as deliver an environmentally positive impact solution to enhance the prospect of top-level motorsport in Wales for all.”

More information about the event will be released in the coming weeks.